MONDAY NIGHT

BASEBALL

HARDIN-CALHOUN 9, BRUSSELS 3: Hardin-Calhoun took the lead with three runs in the fourth and ran out 9-3 winners over Brussels on the road Monday to go to 17-12 on the year.

Wes Klocke went 3-for-4 with three RBIs for the Warriors, with Reese Friedel 1-for-4 with a double, Easton Clark 2-for-4 with a double, Gunner Armbruster 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs, Trenton Buchanan 2-for-4, Brandon Baalman 1-for-4 with two RBIs and Connor Gilman 1-for-5. Baalman got the win, striking out 10 and conceding three hits and no earned runs.

The Warriors host Carlinville at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 7, GREENVILLE 0: Collin Baumgartner led the way with a 2-for-4 performance at bat with two doubles and a RBI as Piasa Southwestern blanked Greenville 7-0 in Brighton Monday; the Piasa Birds went to 17-10 overall, 7-2 in the South Central Conference, while the Comets fell to 17-12-1 overall, 7-2 in the league.

Baumgartner also got the win on the mound, dismissing 14 by strikeout and giving up two hits. Dakotah Corby went 1-for-3 with a double, Luke Golike 1-for-4 with a RBI, Brock Seymour 2-for-4 with two RBIs, Troy Evans 2-for-3, Jack Little 1-for-1 and Alex Watts 2-for-3 with a RBI.

Southwestern hosts East Alton-Wood River at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

BUNKER HILL 16, GREENFIELD 3 (5 INNINGS): Elijah Dannenbrink went 3-for-3 with two homers – one a grand slam – and six RBIs as Bunker Hill went ot 9-5 on the year with a 16-3, five-inning win over Greenfield Monday.

Storm Coffman added a homer in a 2-for-2 day for the Minutemen; Drew Whitworth went the distance for the win.

Bunker Hill is at Brussels today.

BELLEVILLE EAST 9, GRANITE CITY 7: A seventh-inning rally fell short as Granite City dropped a 9-7 Southwestern Conference decision to Belleville East in Belleville Monday; the Warriors fell to 7-17 overall, 4-7 in the league while the Lancers went to 12-14 overall, 4-7 in the SWC.

East scored six times in the fourth to take a seemingly safe 7-2 lead and scored twice more in the fifth, but GCHS scored five times in the top of the seventh to make it close. Cameron Sanders was 3-for-4 with two doubles, a RBI and a run scored for the Warriors, while Clayton Miller went 2-for-3 with a run scored, Austin Bonvicino 1-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored, Bennett Smallie 1-for-4 with a run scored, while Cade Bartling and B.J. Niesporek each had a run scored and Andrew Wielgus had a hit.

Tyler Wheatley took the loss, striking out one in four innings of work.The Warriors head to Collinsville for a 4:30 p.m. league game today, then host O'Fallon at 4:30 p.m. Thursday and Waterloo at 4:30 p.m. Friday.

WATERLOO GIBAULT 11, METRO EAST LUTHERAN 1: Waterloo Gibault got out to a 5-0 lead through four innings and went on to defeat Metro East Lutheran 11-1 Monday at Martin Luther Field; the Knights fell to 7-11 on the year.

John Hubbard, Eli Jacobs and Eric O'Connor each had hits for MEL while Noah Coddington had a run scored; Jake Jump took the loss for the Knights, striking out four over four innings.

MEL hosts Lutheran North at 4:30 p.m. today, then heads to Nokomis for a 4:30 p.m Wednesday game.

CIVIC MEMORIAL 2, WATERLOO 0: Civic Memorial scored in the first and sixth innings as the Eagles took a 2-0 Mississippi Valley Conference win over Waterloo at Bethalto Sports Complex Monday; CM went to 22-7 overall, 6-2 in the MVC while the Bulldogs fell to 17-6 overall, 4-4 in the league.

Jaxsen Helmkamp, Spencer Powell and Corey Price each had hits for the Eagles. Brandon Hampton and Trenton Smith each had runs scored and Caden Clark and Geoff Withers each had RBIs. Withers struck out seven in taking the win.

CM is at Triad at 4:15 p.m. Wednesday, then hosts Gillespie at 4:15 p.m. Friday.

MASCOUTAH 7, JERSEY 1: Mascoutah broke a 1-1 tie with two in the fifth and four in the seventh to take a 7-1 MVC win over Jersey at Ken Schell Field Monday. The Panthers fell to 11-13 overall, 0-6 in the MVC while the Indians improved to 20-6 overall, 5-1 in the league.

Ryan Johnes went 2-for-3 with a RBI for the Panthers, while Blake Wittman was 2-for-3 with a run scored and Collin Carey was 1-for-3 with a double. Dalton Hake took the loss for JCHS, who next meets up with Highland at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at home, then visits Carlinville at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

VANDALIA 7, ROXANA 2: Vandalia got out to a 6-0 lead through three innings and went on to defeat Roxana 7-2 in Vandalia Monday; the Shells fell to 6-17.

Zach Golenor was 2-for-4 with a RBI for Roxana, with Brayden Davis going 1-for-3 with a run scored, Sam Mosby 1-for-3 with a RBI, Drew Ratliff 1-for-3 with a double and Weston Renaud 1-for-3 with a run scored. Golenor took the loss for the Shells, striking out four.

Roxana hosts Red Bud at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday and Metro East Lutheran at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

SOFTBALL

BUNKER HILL 14, GREENFIELD 3 (6 INNINGS): Mallory Schwegel had a 4-for-4 day at the plate with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored as Bunker Hill defeated Greenfield 14-3 in six innings on the road Monday, going to 6-10 on the season.

Allysa Austin was 2-for-3 with a double, two Rbis and three runs scored for the Minutemaids, while Sydney Greshham went 2-for-4 with four runs scored, Madelyn Allman 1-for-4 with two runs scored, Cassidy Taylor 1-for-5 with two RBIs and a run scored; Hannah Kahl had a RBI and run scored and Josie Manar had a run scored, while Grace Kiffmeyer went 1-for-5. The Maids visit Staunton at 4:30 p.m. Thursday before hosting North Greene at 4:30 p.m. May 15.

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 18, GREENVILLE 2 (4.5 INNINGS): Haley Edwards went 2-for-3 with a homer, five RBIs and a run scored as Piasa Southwestern scored a 18-2, four-and-a-half inning win at home over Greenville Monday to go to 11-10 on the season.

Mallory Novack went 1-for-1 with a homer, RBI and three runs scored for Southwestern, with Abby Stormer 1-for-2 with a double and run scored, Mayci Wilderman 1-for-3 with three runs scored, Molly Novack 3-for-4 with a RBI and three runs scored, Emily Wolf 2-for-4 with a RBI and run scored, Bailee Nixon 1-for-2 and Raechel Brandon 1-for-3 with two runs scored. Nixon got the win, dismissing two by strikeout.

WATERLOO GIBAULT 7, METRO EAST LUTHERAN 4: Waterloo Gibault overcame an early Metro East Lutheran lead and held off the Knights 7-4 Monday at Sigmund Bohnet Field; MEL fell to 5-12 overall, while the Hawks went to 5-14 on the season.

Amber Keplar went 1-for-3 for the Knights with a double, two RBIs and a run scored, while Skye Mayberry-Lopilato was 1-for- 4 with a double, Sami Kasting 1-for-3 with two run scored, Sidney Vetter 2-for-4 with two RBIs and Olivia Halusan 1-for-2 with a run scored. Cierra Frields took the loss, going the distance for the Knights.

MEL is at Red Bud at 4:30 p.m. today and at Mulberry Grove at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

MASCOUTAH 9, JERSEY 7: A six-run fourth proved to be the difference as Mascoutah defeated Jersey 9-7 in a MVC game in Mascoutah Monday; the Panthers fell to 14-9 overall, 4-2 in the MVC while the Indians went to 17-7 overall, 2-4 in the league.

Maggie Collins was 2-for-3 for JCHS with a RBI and run scored, with Chelsea Maag 2-for-4 with three RBIs and a run scored, Libby Muenstermann 2-for-2 with a RBI and two runs scored, Caitlyn Connell 1-for-3 with a RBI, Kaylee Griggs 1-for-4, Bethany Muenstermann 1-for-3 with a run scored, Ashton Tewell 1-for-4 with a run scored and Maddie Nason a run scored; Peyton Tisdale and Ashleigh Trochuck each had a hit.

Bethany Muenstermann was charged with the loss, striking out one. The Panthers are at Highland at 4:15 p.m Wednesday and at Carlinville at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

HILLSBORO 5, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 3: Three runs in the bottom of the sixth were the difference as Hillsboro defeated East Alton-Wood River 5-3 in Hillsboro Monday, dropping the Oilers to 13-14 on the year.

Morgan Moxey was 1-for-2 for the Oilers with two runs scored and Rebecca Null was 1-for-3 with a RBI; Carly Campbell had a RBI and Macy Flanagan a run scored. Moxey struck out five in taking the loss.

EAWR is at Piasa Southwestern at 4:30 p.m. today and at Litchfield at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

ROXANA 12, VANDALIA 0 (5 INNINGS): Bailey Moore gave up just two hits as Roxana defeated Vandalia 12-0 in five innings in Vandalia Monday; the Shells improved to 16-14 on the season.

Abi Stahlhut led the Shells with a 3-for-4 day at bat with three RBIs and three runs scored, with Phoebe Booher 2-for-3 with two doubles, three RBIs and three runs scored, Shelby Jackson 1-for-3 with a double, RBI and run scored, Abby Palen 1-for-2 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored, Olivia Stangler 1-for-4 with a run scored, Taylor Nolan 1-for-3 with a run scored and Madison Klaas a run scored.

Moore struck out three in four innings to get the win; Booher fanned two in an inning of work. The Shells are at Staunton at 4:30 p.m. today, then host Collinsville in a 10 a.m. Saturday doubleheader.

GIRLS SOCCER

MASCOUTAH 6, JERSEY 0: A five-goal second-half blitz helped Mascoutah to a 6-0 MVC win over Jersey in Mascoutah Monday; the Panthers fell to 3-14 overall, 0-9 in the league.

Nicole Maag was in goal for the Panthers; Molly Cravens and Annabelle Walsh scored twice for the Indians. Jersey is at Civic Memorial at 5 p.m. Wednesday to close out the regular season.

