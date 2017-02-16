BOYS BASKETBALL

PITTSFIELD 55, HARDIN-CALHOUN 37: Wes Klocke's 15 points and Easton Clark's 11 weren't enough as Hardin-Calhoun dropped a 55-37 decision to Pittsfield on the road Wednesday night.

The Warriors fell to 11-14 on the year.

Jared Brackett added four points for Calhoun; the Saukees were led by Korbyn Personett's 20 points and Noah Mendenhall's 12 points.

Calhoun wraps up the regular season at Griggsville-Perry Friday night.

DUPO 85, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 51: Joel Biesk had 21 points for East Alton-Wood River Wednesday night as the Oilers dropped an 85-51 decision to the Tigers on the road Wednesday night.

The Oilers fell to 6-20 on the year; the Tigers improved to 7-20.

Justin Englar had nine points for EAWR, with Sean McKee and Zach Wells each scoring seven. Dupo was led by Kelvin Swims' 32 points, with Austin Francis adding 16, Taylor Stanek 12 and Cody Richardson 11.

The Oilers finish their regular season schedule at Greenville Friday night, then meet Red Bud Monday night in a first-round IHSA Class 2A Waterloo Gibault Regional game.

FREEBURG 71, McGIVNEY CATHOLIC 35: Logan Shumate had 14 points and Alex Loffler had 13 points and 11 rebounds as McGivney Catholic wrapped up its regular season by dropping a 71-35 road decision to Freeburg Wednesday night.

The Griffins fell to 2-25 on the year; the Midgets improved to 16-11.

Dan Jones was the only other Griffin on the scoresheet with eight points. The Midgets were led by Alex Mack's 12 points, with Chandler Bonta adding 11 and Parker Weiss 10.

The Griffins open the IHSA Class 1A Mount Olive Regional against the host Wildcats Monday night.

