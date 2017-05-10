BASEBALL

EDWARDSVILLE 9, O'FALLON 4: Dylan Burris and Drake Westcott both homered for Edwardsville as the Tigers upended O'Fallon 9-4 in a Southwestern Conference game at O'Fallon's Blazier Field Tuesday. The Tigers improved to 21-5 on the year, 9-3 in the league; the Panthers tumbled to 24-4 overall, 8-2 in the SWC.

Burris went 1-for-3 with the homer, a RBI and two runs scored; Westcott was 3-for-4 with the homer, three RBIs and a run scored. Kade Burns was 3-for-4 with two doubles, two RBIs and a run scored, while Dalton Wallace was 2-for-3 with a double, Joel Quirin 1-for-3, Will Messer 1-for-4 with a run scored, Jack Cooper 2-for-4 with a RBI and run scored and Reid Hendrickson 2-for-3 with two RBIs.

Burns went five innings for the win, dismissing seven by strikeout; Andrew Frank threw the final two innings and struck out three. Next up for the Tigers is a 4:30 p.m. Thursday league home game against Belleville East before they host Jersey at 4:30 p.m. Friday and take on Cape Girardeau Notre Dame at 7 p.m. Saturday at Busch Stadium.

BELLEVILLE WEST 7, ALTON 3: Belleville West scored four runs in the bottom of the fifth and three more in the sixth to defeat Alton 7-3 in a Southwestern Conference game in Belleville Tuesday; the loss dropped the Redbirds to 15-11 overall, 4-7 in the SWC, while the Maroons went to 17-6 overall and remained undefeated in the league at 11-0.

Steven Nguyen was 1-for-4 with a RBI and run scored for AHS, with Steven Patten 1-for-3 with a RBI, Mike Hampton 1-for-3, Brayden Haug 1-for-3 and Caden Noble 1-for-2 with a run scored; Caden Akal had the other run scored for the Redbirds and Brandon Droste had a RBI. Adam Stilts took the loss for the Redbirds, striking out five while going the distance.

Alton hosts Valmeyer in a 3:30 p.m. doubleheader at Redbird Field today and hosts Collinsville at 4:30 p.m. Thursday in a SWC game.

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 4, STAUNTON 1: Marquette Catholic scored two decisive runs in the top of the fourth to take a 4-1 road win over Staunton Tuesday to go to 19-9 on the season.

Brady McAfee led the way with a 3-for-4 effort with a RBI and two runs scored, while Liam Maher was 2-for-3 with a RBI, Garrett Weiner 2-for-4 with two RBIs and Adam Harrison 1-for-3 with a run scored. Mike Neel got the win, striking out nine. The Explorers are at Mount Olive at 4:30 p.m. today and host Roxana at 4:30 p.m. Friday.

COLLINSVILLE 11, GRANITE CITY 8: A four-run bottom of the sixth pushed Collinsville past Granite City 11-8 in a Southwestern Conference game at Collinsville's Woodland Park/Arthur Fletcher Field Tuesday. The Warriors tumbled to 7-18 overall, 4-8 in the SWC while the Kahoks went to 10-18 overall, 4-7 in the league.

Freddie Edwards went 2-for-4 with two doubles, a RBI and two runs scored for GCHS, while Tyler McCauley was 1-for-3 with a double, RBI and run scored and Austin Bonvicino was 3-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored. Bennett Smallie went 1-for-4 with a run scored, Cameron Hibbets 2-for-3 with a run scored and Andrew Wielgus, Cade Bartling and Latrell Smith each had hits, with Wielgus and Bartling also having RBIs; Clayton Miller had a run scored.

Hibbets took the loss while striking out six; Andrew Hailey fanned four for the Warriors, who host O'Fallon at 4:30 p.m. Thursday and Waterloo at 4:30 p.m. Friday before meeting Springfield in a 10 a.m. Saturday doubleheader on the road.

HARDIN-CALHOUN 7, CARLINVILLE 6: Hardin-Calhoun scored twice in the bottom of the seventh to defeat Carlinville 7-6 Tuesday at home; the Warriors went to 18-12 on the year with the win.

Wes Klocke went 2-for-4 for the Warriors with a double and two RBIs, with Reese Fridel 2-for-4, Brandon Baalman 2-for-3 with two RBIs, Gunner Armbruster 2-for-2 with a double and Ty Bick 1-for-2 with two RBIs. A.J. Hillen got the win, throwing three innings.

Calhoun heads to Bunker Hill for a 4:30 p.m. Thursday game.

BUNKER HILL 22, BRUSSELS 4 (5 INNINGS): Dane Sellars got the win as Bunker Hill downed Brussels 22-4 in five innings Tuesday.

Storm Coffman was 4-for-5, falling a homer short of hitting for the cycle, while Drew Whitowrth and Sean Yates both homered for the Minutemen.

The Minutemen went to 10-5 on the year and host Hardin-Calhoun at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 4, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 2: East Alton-Wood River scored four times in the top of the seventh to defeat Piasa Southwestern in Brighton Tuesday; the Oilers went to 7-19 on the year, while the Birds fell to 17-11.

Gage Booten and Hunter Hall both were 2-for-3 on the day for the Oilers, with Dante Williford and Ashton Murray each having two RBIs. Collin Baumgartner was 2-for-4 with a double and RBI for Southwestern, with Troy Evans 2-for-3 with a triple and run scored and Dakotah Corby, Dalson Cummings, Brock Seymour and Alex Watts each having a hit, with Watts having a RBI.

Jamie Roustio struck out six in 6.1 innings to get the win; Ryne Hanslow fanned one in taking the loss. Next up for EAWR is a 4:30 p.m. visit to Litchfield today and a 4:30 p.m. Thursday visit to Bunker Hill, while Southwestern next meets up with Greenfield at 4:30 p.m. today at home before visting Brussels at 4:30 p.m. Friday.

SOFTBALL

CARROLLTON 9, GRIGGSVILLE-PERRY 0: Emmie Struble fired a no-hitter at Griggsville-Perry as Carrollton blanked Griggsville 9-0 Tuesday to go to 17-11 on the year.

Struble struck out 17 and walked two in getting the no-no, throwing 93 pitches. Alexis Counts was 2-for-4 with two runs scored for the Hawks, with Hannah Krumweide going 2-for-5 with a run scored, Carley Pyatt 1-for-3, Camryn Varble 1-for-2 with two runs scored, Abby Gilmore 2-for-3 with a RBI and a run scored and Lucy Powell 1-for-2 with a RBI and run scored; Struble had a RBI, as did Emily Schmid.

The Hawks host Brown County at 4:30 p.m. today, then visit Civic Memorial at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 4, NASHVILLE 1: Three runs in the top of the first and one in the top of the fourth were enough to give Marquette Catholic a 4-1 road win over Nashville Tuesday; the Explorers went to 20-3 on the year with the win.

Emma Taylor was 1-for-4 with a homer, RBI and run scored for MCHS, with Grace Frost 2-for-4 with a run scored, Tess Eberlin 2-for-3 with a RBI and run scored, Emma Nicholson 2-for-3 and Jada Johnson, Meghan Schorman (with a run scored) and Katelyn Fitzgerald each having hits. Schorman got the win, dismissing 14 by strikeout.

Marquette next meets up with Belleville East today, Nokomis Thursday and Metro East Lutheran Friday, all on the road at 4:30 p.m.

TRIAD 4, JERSEY 1: Triad scored twice in the fourth to take the lead an added an insurance run in the seventh to defeat Jersey 4-1 in a Mississippi Valley Conference clash in Jerseyville Tuesday. The Panthers fell to 17-8 overall, 2-5 in the MVC, while the Knights went to 15-8 overall, 5-2 in the league.

Maggie Collins was 1-for-2 with a double and run scored for JCHS, with Peyton Tisdale 2-for-4 with a double, Libby Muenstermann 1-for-3 with a RBI and Chelsea Maag 1-for-3 and Ashleigh Trochuck each 1-for-3. Kari Sarhage was 2-for-4 with a double and RBI, Allison Kromray was 2-for-4 with a double and run scored, Megan Schimskie 1-for-3 with a double and run scored, Dallas Zirkelbach 2-for-3 with a run scored and Hannah Johnson 1-for-3 with a run scored.

Sarhage got the win for Triad, fanning two; Ashton Tewell struck out three in taking the loss. The Panthers next meet up with Highland on the road at 4:15 p.m. today and visit Carlinville at 4:30 p.m. Thursday; Triad next takes on Civic Memorial at 4:15 p.m today in Bethalto and visit Collinsville at 4:15 p.m. Friday.

BELLEVILLE WEST 5, ALTON 0: Belleville West pitching held Alton to two hits as the Maroons took a 5-0 Southwestern Conference win over Alton in Alton Tuesday; the Redbirds tumbled to 19-9 overall, 5-6 in the SWC, while the Maroons went to 10-12 overall, 6-3 in the league.

Tami Wong had both hits for the Redbirds on the day; Abby Scyoc took the loss, striking out one in five innings. Alton next meets Collinsville at 4:30 p.m. Thursday on the road, then visits Brussels at 4:30 p.m. Monday.

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 7, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 6: Three runs in the bottom of the sixth gave Piasa Southwestern a 7-6 home win over East Alton-Wood River Tuesday; the Oilers fell to 13-15 on the year, while the Birds went to 12-10.

Kayla Aligholi was 2-for-3 with a double and run scored for the Oilers, with Morgan Moxey 1-for-4 with a double, RBI and run scored, Macy Flanagan 2-for-4 with a double, three RBIs and a run scored, Haley Shewmake 2-for-3 with two runs scored, Ashley Knight 1-for-2 with a run scored and Carly Campbell and Rebecca Null each 1-for-4, Null with two RBIs.

Mayci Wilderman was 1-for-4 with a double, RBI and two runs scored for Southwestern, Mallory Novak 2-for-4 with two RBIs and a run scored, Bailee Nixon 2-for-3 with a run scored, Molly Novak and Rachel Watson each 1-for-3 (Novak with a run scored) and Haley Edwards and Rachel Brandon each a run scored.

Nixon got the win, fanning nine, while Null took the loss, dismissing three by strikeout. The Oilers are at Litchfield at 4:30 p.m. today and host Metro East Lutheran at 4:30 p.m Thursday; Southwestern concluded its regular season.

HARDIN-CALHOUN 9, CARLINVILLE 0: Grace Baalman fanned 16 as Hardin-Calhoun threw a 9-0 shutout at Carlinville Tuesday to go to 22-8 on the year.

Emily Baalman led Calhoun with a 2-for-4 day at bat with a RBI, with Macy Margherio 3-for-4 with three RBIs, Jesse Oswald 1-for-1 with a RBI and Abby Baalman two runs scored.

The Warriors head ot Jerseyville for a 3 p.m. Saturday game against Jersey.

STAUNTON 7, ROXANA 5: A seventh-inning Roxana rally fell short as Staunton downed the visiting Shells 7-5 Tuesday, sending Roxana to 16-15 on the season.

Abby Palen was 2-for-4 with two runs scored for the Shells, with Olivia Stangler 2-for-4 with two RBIs and a run scored, Phoebe Booher 1-for-4 with a double and two RBIs, Shelby Jackson 1-for-3 and Lette Palen 1-for-1 with a run scored; Abi Stahlhut had a RBI and run scored. Taylor Nolan took the loss, striking out two in six innings.

