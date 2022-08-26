FOOTBALL

BROWN COUNTY 40, CALHOUN 22

Brown County defeated Calhoun in the Warriors' football opener 40-22.

Brown County led 8-0 and 20-0 and halftime, but the Warriors scored 14 points in the third quarter, while Brown County tallied 14 points. Calhoun outscored Brown County 8-6 in the final period.

Lorton scored on a 1-yard run in the third quarter and Roth ran 2 yards for a touchdown in the third period. Friedel added the extra point kick both times. In the third quarter, Lorton scored on a 24-yard run and Stanley added the PAT.

BOYS SOCCER

METRO CUP SHOWCASE

AT BELLEVILLE ALTHOFF CATHOLIC

SPRINGFIELD 3, GRANITE CITY 1: Drake Reeves had the only goal for Granite City in their 3-1 loss to Springfield High in the Metro Cup showcase at Belleville Althoff Catholic's stadium.

Victor Mendez and Tyler Lakin split time in goal for the Warriors, who are now 0-2-0, while the Senators improve to 1-1-0.

In other Metro Cup results on Thursday, at Columbia, the host Eagles defeated Marion 1-0, while the result from Breese Central and Civic Memorial was unavailable at press time.

In the Normal Lewis tournament in Roxana, the results for matches between Maryville Christian and Valmeyer, along with Lebanon and the Alton junior varsity, were also unavailable at press time.

REGULAR SEASON

STAUNTON 4, CARLYLE 0: Carson Buffington, Ashton Copeland, Rhyse Rucker and Ethan Sharp all found the back of the net as Staunton opened its season with a home win over Carlyle.

Copeland also had two assists, while Adam Overby had one and Grant Neuhaus had two saves in goal to record the first clean sheet of the season for the Bulldogs.

Staunton opens its 2022 account at 1-0-0, while the Indians are now 0-2-0.

GIRLS GOLF

TRIAD 172, JERSEY 187, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 188: Triad's Emma Hill shot a three-over-par 38 for nine holes to earn medalist honors as the Knights defeated Jersey and Marquette in a triangular meet hosted by the Panthers.

Layla Moore shot a 42 for Triad, while both Paige Hawkes and Makenna Jensen shot a 46 each and Alexa Shreve fired a 48,

Bria Tuttle and Jerra LaPlant both led Jersey with identical scores of 45, while Emma Breitweiser came up with a 48 and Miranda Raymond shot a 49.

Ava Bartosiak shot a 40 to lead the Explorers, while Lilly Montague carded a 47, Jenna Dean came up with a 48 and Karly Reiter shot a 53.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 8-25-26, CARROLLTON 25-13-24: Marquette stormed back after dropping the first set to take the second set, then won a close third set to defeat Carrollton in the Hawks' season opener at home.

Arista Bunn had six points, four aces and eight assists for the Explorers, while Olivia Byrd had two kills, Lily Covert served up a point and an ace, Livvy Kratschmer had two blocks, Hanna Marshall had five points and an ace, Kendall Meisenheimer had four kills and two blocks, Kylie Murray had nine points, an ace, nine kills, two blocks and an assist, Ryan O'Leary had six points an an ace, Shay O'Leary served up a single point, Abby Taylor had eight points and five assists and McKennah Youngblood had a pair of blocks.

Marquette is now 4-0, while Carrollton opens its season at 0-1.

Results of matches pitting Carlinville at Auburn, East Alton-Wood River at Civic Memorial and Father McGivney Catholic at Gillespie were unavailable at press time.

GIRLS TENNIS

WEDNESDAY'S RESULT

FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 6, BUNKER HILL 0: After winning its first-ever dual meet over Hillsboro, McGivney's girls tennis team won its second in a row by defeating Bunker Hill.

In the singles matches, Kennedi Taylor won her match 8-0 and Natalie Beck also won 8-0. In the four doubles matches, Maddie Beck and Lily Forneris won 8-2, Katherine Empson and Brynn Hawkins defeated their opponents also 8-2, Evie Sturdivant and Emma Kreiger won their match 8-1 and Kylie Beck and Emma Mathews completed the sweep with an 8-0 win.

The Griffins are coached by former Edwardsville standout Callaghan Adams.

