SOFTBALL

ALTON 10, QUINCY 6: Miranda Hudson, who hit for the cycle in Alton's Saturday win over Greenfield, doubled twice and homered as the Redbirds downed Quincy 10-6 on the road Monday.

The Redbirds improved to 2-0 on the year.

Hudson was 4-for-4 with five RBIs and three runs scored for AHS; Tomi Dublo followed with a 2-for-4 day with a double, RBI and two runs scored while Abby Scyoc was 2-for-3 with a triple and run scored, Ashlyn Betz 1-for-3 with a run scored, Savannah Fischer 1-for-4, Rachael McCoy 1-for-3, Tami Wong 1-for-4 with a run scored and Rachel Rathgeb had a run scored. Scyoc went the distance for the win, conceding six earned runs on seven hits while walking five and dismissing four by strikeout.

The Redbirds are at East Alton-Wood River today, then travel to Bunker Hill for a 4 p.m. Thursday game and to Roxana for a 4 p.m. Friday clash.

COLLINSVILLE 1, CIVIC MEMORIAL 0: Hannah Scrum scored the only run of the day in the bottom of the fifth at Collinsville got past Civic Memorial 1-0 in Collinsville Monday.

The Eagles fell to 1-2 on the year, while the Kahoks went to 3-1.

Jenna Christeson and Kate Griffin had the only hits of the day for CM; Sam Brakebill, Adriana Hall and Faith Hall had hits for the Kahoks. Kaitlynn Wrenn took the loss, giving up an earned run on three hits while fanning five; the win went to Madeline Lautz, who struck out six on the day.

CM is at Waterloo Gibault this evening, then host Roxana at 4:15 p.m. Wednesday and go to Piasa Southwestern at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

BRUSSELS 10, NORTH GREENE 3: Brussels scored all their runs in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings as the Raiders defeated North Greene 10-3 in White Hall Monday.

The Raiders are 1-0 on the year; the Spartans fell to 0-1.

Baylee Kiel went 2-for-5 with a run scored for Brussels, with Grace Stephens 2-for-3 with a RBI and run scored, Madison Willman 2-for-4 with a RBI and two runs scored, Sylvia Baalman 1-for-4 with two RBIs and a run scored, Allison Klaas 1-for-4 with a RBI and run scored, Emma Schleeper 1-for-3 with with a RBI and run scored, Holly Kinder a run scored, Alexa Pikesley a RBI and run scored and Katherine Simon a run scored.

Kiel got the win, allowing two earned runs on three hits while walking five and retiring five by strikeout. Next up for the Raiders is a contest against Marquette Catholic at Gordon Moore Park at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday before hosting Piasa Southwestern at 4:30 p.m. Monday.

JERSEY 12, GREENFIELD 3: Jersey ran out to an 11-2 lead through the middle of the fifth before Greenfield scored again as the Panthers downed Greenfield 12-3 on the road Monday.

Jersey improved to 2-0 on the year as Ashton Tewell no-hit Greenfield.

Bethany Muenstermann was 3-for-4 with a double, RBI and two runs scored on the day, with Ashleigh Trochuck going 3-for-4 with two doubles, two RBIs and two runs scored, Caitlyn Connell 2-for-4 with two RBIs, Libby Muenstermann 2-for-5 with two RBIs and a run scored, Peyton Tisdale 2-for-3 with an RBI and two runs scored, Lauren Brown 1-for-1 with a homer, RBI and run scored, Kaylee Griggs 1-for-3 with a run scored, Chelsea Maag 1-for-2 with a RBI and run scored, Ashton Tewell 1-for-5 with a double, Maggie Collins a RBI and run scored, Maddie Droege a run scored and Hannah Tonsor a RBI.

Tewell got the win, going the distance and struck out 12. The Panthers host Collinsville at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, then head to Alton for a 10 a.m. Saturday game against the Redbirds.

RED BUD 4, GRANITE CITY 2 (9 INNINGS): Red Bud scored in the sixth to tie the game, then got two runs in the top of the ninth to hand Granite City a 4-2, nine-inning loss at Granite City's Wilson Park/George Sykes Field Monday.

The Warriors fell to 1-4 on the year.

Morgan Tanksley led GCHS with a 2-for-3 day with a double, with Morgan Fazio going 1-for-3 with a run scored and Khaly Bettorf had a run scored. Tanksley went all nine innings but took the loss, giving up three earned runs and seven hits while walking four and fanning 10.

The Warriors travel to Highland for a 4:15 p.m. Thursday game, then host Normal at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.

GIRLS SOCCER

BREESE MATER DEI 7, McGIVNEY CATHOLIC 0: McGivney Catholic traveled to Breese Mater Dei for a girls soccer match Monday and took a 7-0 loss to the Knights.

The Griffins fell to 2-2-0 on the year; the Knights improved to 1-3-1.

Faith Rackers scored twice for the Knights, with other goals coming from Abby Arentsen, Kata Bowen, Lainey Kramer, Sophia Mondt and Emily Morris.

McGivney hosts Freeburg at 4:30 p.m. Friday, then Trinity of St. Louis County at 4:30 p.m. Monday.

HILLSBORO 7, METRO EAST LUTHERAN 0: Five second-half goals broke open the match as Hillsboro defeated Metro East Lutheran 7-0 in Edwardsville Monday.

The Knights fell to 0-3-0 on the year. Skye Mayberry recorded 21 saves for MEL, who travel to Breese Central March 28.

LITCHFIELD 3, ROXANA 2: Hailey Milazzo scored twice for Roxana, but Jade Taylor countered with three goals as Litchfield defeated the Shells 3-2 Monday at Wood River Soccer Park.

The Shells fell to 1-1 on the year; next up is a 4:30 p.m. Thursday match at Greenville.

