ALTON SOFTBALL GAME MOVED UP: Rainstorms in Saturday's forecast prompted officials to move up Alton's scheduled Saturday softball game against Jersey to 4:30 p.m. today in Alton. The scheduled junior varsity contest has been postponed to a later date.

BASEBALL

ALTON 15, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 2: Alton scored 10 times in the top of the seventh to break open a tight game and defeat Piasa Southwestern 15-2 on the road Thursday.

The Redbirds remained undefeated at 6-0, while the Piasa Birds fell to 0-4 on the year.

Both teams traded runs in the third before the Redbirds scored twice in the fifth and sixth innings; Southwestern scored once in the bottom of the sixth before AHS' 10-run explosion.

Mikey Hampton went 4-for-5 with two doubles and a triple, two RBIs and four runs scored for the Redbirds, while Robby Taul was 3-for-5 with a RBI and two runs scored; Steven Nguyen 2-for-5 with a triple, four RBIs and a run scored; Steven Pattan 3-for-6 with a double, three RBIs and a run scored; Brandon Droste 2-for-4 with a RBI and run scored; Charlie Erler 3-for-5 with a RBI and run scored; Caden Akal 2-for-2 with two doubles, a RBI and run scored; Ben Mossman two RBIs and two runs scored; Simon Nguyen a run scored; and Breyon Reed a run scored.

Luke Golike went 3-for-4 for the Piasa Birds, with Jacob Simmons 2-for-3 with a run scored, Ben Lowis 2-for-3 with a double, Colton Bachman 2-for-2 with a run scored, Eddie Bolin 1-for-3 and Dakotah Corby 1-for-4 with a RBI.

Taul went six innings for the win, conceding an earned run on 11 hits and striking out two, with Tyler Moxey tossing an inning and striking out one. Lowis took the loss, going five innings and giving up three earned runs on nine hits while dismissing eight by strikeout.

The Redbirds are scheduled to host Freeport at 11 a.m. Saturday and Civic Memorial at 4 p.m. Saturday in a three-team round-robin cluster, then host O'Fallon at 4 p.m Tuesday in Alton's Southwestern Conference opener. The Piasa Birds host Collinsville at 4:30 p.m. today and Auburn at 4:30 p.m. Monday.

SOFTBALL

ROXANA 7, ALTON 1: Alton got nine hits off Roxana pitcher Taylor Nolan but could only push across one run as the Redbirds took their first loss of the season, the Shells defeating the Redbirds 7-1 in Roxana Thursday.

AHS fell to 4-1, while RHS improved to 4-3.

Miranda Hudson and Tami Wong each went 2-for-4 on the day, Wong getting a RBI, while Tomi Dublo, Bronte Fencel, Savanah Fisher, Sydney Hartman and Abby Scyoc each had hits; Hartman had the Redbirds' only run scored.

Shelby Jackson led Roxana with a 2-for-3 day with a double, RBI and run scored, with Abby Palen going 2-for-4 with two runs scored, Olivia Stangler 2-for-4, Ashley Betts 1-for-4 with a run scored, Bailey Moore 1-for-3 with a RBI and run scored, Abi Stahlhut 1-for-3 with a run scored and Kiley Winfree 1-for-2 with a RBI and run scored; Phoebe Booher and Nolan each had a RBI.

Scyoc took the loss, going the distance and giving up three earned runs on nine hits while striking out two; Nolan got the win, not conceding an earned run on five hits and fanning none.

Alton's scheduled Saturday game with Jersey was moved up to 4:30 p.m. today at home due to rain in Saturday's forecast; the Redbirds open Southwestern Conference play with a 4:30 p.m. Tuesday trip to O'Fallon before hosting Belleville East at 4:30 p.m. March 30. The Shells host Breese Central at 4:30 p.m. today, then travel to Pana for a South Central Conference game at noon Saturday.

