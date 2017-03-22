BASEBALL

ALTON 4, ST. LOUIS PATRIOTS 1: Charlie Erler gave up just a run on three hits while striking out eight as Alton defeated the St. Louis Patriots, a homeschool-based team, 4-1 at Redbird Field Tuesday afternoon.

The win moved the Redbirds to 5-0 on the year; the Patriots fell to 2-3 on the season.

Steven Pattan went 1-for-3 with a double and run scored on the day for the Redbirds; Ben Mossman was 1-for-2 with a double and RBI, Brandon Droste was 2-for-2 with three RBIs and a run scored and Steven Nguyen and Robbie Taul each had runs scored.

Cole Akal finished up the game with a perfect seventh inning to get the save.

Alton heads to Piasa Southwestern for a 4:30 p.m. Thursday game against the Piasa Birds, then hosts Freeport at 11 a.m. Saturday and Civic Memorial at 4 p.m. Saturday.

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 10, DUPO 0 (5 INNINGS): Brady McAfee gave up just one hit in 3.2 innings pitched as Marquette Catholic blanked Dupo 10-0 in five innings at Gordon Moore Park/Lloyd Hopkins Field Tuesday.

The Explorers improved to 2-1 on the year; the Tigers dropped to 0-3.

McAfee was also 1-for-2 with a triple and two RBIs on the day at the plate; John Blachford was 2-for-2 with a run scored, Mike Neel was 2-for-3 with a RBI, Garrett Weiner was 2-for-3 with a RBI and run scored, Zach Weinman was 2-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored, Jayce Maag went 1-for-4 with a double, Liam Maher was 1-for-2 with a double, RBI and two runs scored, Nick Messinger 1-for-2 with a RBI and run scored, Sammuel Stemm 1-for-1 with a run scored and Kyle Begnel and Konnor Morrisey each scored a run.

Luke Simmons threw the other 1.1 innings for Marquette, giving up a walk and fanning four. The Explorers are at Gillespie at 4:15 p.m. Thursday and at Hardin-Calhoun for an 11 a.m Saturday doubleheader.

BREESE CENTRAL 3, CIVIC MEMORIAL 2: A fifth-inning run for Breese Central proved to be the difference as the Cougars defeated Civic Memorial 3-2 at Bethalto Sports Complex Tuesday afternoon.

The Eagles dropped to 2-1 on the year; the Cougars improved to 3-0.

Geoff Withers went 2-for-3 for the Eagles, while Brandon Hampton was 1-for-2 and David Lane went 1-for-3 with a double; Jaxsen Helmkamp and Dalton Meyers had the runs scored for CM.

Christian Stawar took the loss, going five innings and giving up three unearned runs on five hits and fanning one; Spencer Powell threw the other two innings, both perfect.

CM visits Redbird Field in Alton for a pair of Saturday games, taking on Freeport at 1:30 p.m. and the Redbirds at 4 p.m.

Article continues after sponsor message

ROXANA 12, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 2 (5 INNINGS): A seven-run second helped Roxana take a 12-2, five-inning win over backyard rival East Alton-Wood River in Roxana Tuesday.

The Shells improved to 1-2, while the Oilers fell to 0-4.

Griffin Brock and Sam Mosby were both 2-for-3 for the Shells, Brock doubling, getting a RBI and run scored and Mosby driving in three runs and scoring one; Christian Bertoletti was 1-for-3, Brayden Davis 1-for-1 with a double and two runs scored, Zach Golenor 1-for-3 with two runs scored, Zack Haas 1-for-2 with a RBI and run scored, Brad Mott 1-for-3 with two RBIs, Riley Ripper 1-for1 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored and Jacob Carpenter, Drew Ratliff, Jacob Smith and Tyler Svoboda each scoring a run.

Logan Presley went three innings for the win, giving up an earned run, two hits, walking three and striking out one; Ripper worked the final two innings, conceding a run and hit while walking two and fanning two.

The Shells are at Columbia for a 4:30 p.m. game today, then host Highland at 4:30 p.m. Friday; the Oilers travel to Breese Central for an 11 a.m. Saturday doubleheader, then take on Columbia on the road at 4:30 p.m. Monday.

SOFTBALL

ALTON 9, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 5: Miranda Hudson and Tomi Dublo both homered as Alton held off East Alton-Wood River 9-5 in Wood River Tuesday.

The Redbirds improved to 3-0, while the backyard rival Oilers fell to 3-1.

Tami Wong was 1-for-3 with three runs scored for the Redbirds, with Hudson going 3-for-4 with a double in addition to her homer, five RBIs and a run scored, Dublo 1-for-3 with a RBI and run scored, Bronte Fencel 2-for-4 with a RBI and run scored, Mikinna Hall 2-for-3 with a double and RBI and Ashlyn Betz scoring twice and Abby Scyoc scoring once.

Carly Campbell was 1-for-3 with a homer, three RBIs and a run scored for the Oilers, with Haley Shewmake going 2-for-3 with two runs scored, Macy Flanigan 1-for-3 with a run scored, Peyton Young 1-for-3, Kayla Aligholi 1-for-3 and Morgan Moxey scoring a run.

Scyoc went the distance to get the win, giving up four earned runs on six hits while walking one and striking out five; Moxey took the loss, going four innings and conceding four earned runs on seven hits while walking two and fanning four. Rebecca Null threw the other three innings, giving up two unearned runs on two hits while walking one.

Alton hosts Bunker Hill at 4:15 p.m. today and visits Roxana at 4:30 p.m. Thursday; the Oilers host Triad at 4:15 p.m. Friday, then visit Breese Central for a 4:15 p.m. Monday contest.

GIRLS SOCCER

COLUMBIA 1, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 0: Kennedy Jones had the only goal of the match as Columbia send Marquette Catholic to 1-3-0 on the year with a 1-0 win over the Explorers at Gordon Moore Park Tuesday.

Chloe Graft assisted on Jones' goal.

The Explorers head to O'Fallon for a 5 p.m. March 30 match, then host Parkway Central at 3:45 p.m. March 31.

More like this: