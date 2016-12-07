BOYS BASKETBALL

ALTON 55, O'FALLON 54: Kevin Caldwell hit a shot with five seconds to go to give Alton a 55-54 win over O'Fallon in a Southwestern Conference game at O'Fallon's Panther Dome Tuesday night.

The win put the Redbirds at 5-1 overall, 2-0 in the SWC; the Panthers fell to 4-2 overall, 1-1 in the league.

Caldwell had 11 points – including the two biggest points – for the Redbirds; Dereaun Clay led Alton with 13 points, with Terrance Walker scoring eight. Alex Orr led the Panthers with 13 points, with Jalen Hodge adding 12.

Alton hosts East St. Louis Friday night.

BELLEVILLE WEST 78, GRANITE CITY 48: Belleville West got out to a 20-9 quarter-time lead and went on to defeat Granite City 78-48 in Belleville Tuesday night.

The Warriors fell to 0-6 on the year, 0-2 in the Southwestern Conference, while the Maroons went to 4-1 overall, 2-0 in the league.

Torrey Deal led the Warriors with 12 points, with Marquis Shaw adding 11 and Kendrick Williba eight. Keith Randolph led West with 16 points, with Tyler Dancy getting 12 and E.J. Liddell 11.

The Warriors host O'Fallon Friday night.

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 59, LITCHFIELD 24: Piasa Southwestern got out to a 20-9 lead on Litchfield at quarter time and 32-8 at halftime to run out 59-24 winners over Litchfield in a South Central Conference clash Tuesday. The game was the Piasa Birds' home opener.

Southwestern went to 3-3 overall, 1-0 in the SCC; the Purple Panthers fell to 3-6 overall, 1-1 in the league.

Collin Baumgartner led Piasa with 16 points, with Justin Bailey scoring 11 and Dylan Green 10 to go with 14 rebounds.

HIGHLAND 70, CIVIC MEMORIAL 62 (OT): Highland came off the deck to snap Civic Memorial's three-game win streak with a 70-62 Mississippi Valley Conference overtime win in Highland Tuesday night.

The Eagles fell to 3-3 overall, 1-1 in the MVC, while the Bulldogs went to 1-4 overall, 1-0 in the league.

CM held leads of 32-25 at the half and 40-37 at three-quarter time; the Eagles travel to Jersey for a Friday night clash.

EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 56, STAUNTON 49: Jake Roustio had 21 points and Jamie Roustio eight points and 16 rebounds as East Alton-Wood River downed Staunton 56-49 in a non-conference clash at Wood River's Memorial Gym Tuesday.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Oilers went to 2-4 on the season; the Bulldogs fell to 1-5.

Zach Wells also had eight points for EAWR; the Oilers host traditional backyard rival Roxana Friday night.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

O'FALLON 71, ALTON 34: O'Fallon ran out to a 37-14 halftime lead and went on to defeat Alton 71-34 in a Southwestern Conference game in Alton Tuesday night.

“The game starts with two things: Defense and taking care of the ball,” said Redbird coach Bob Rickman. “We had 34 turnovers compared to O'Fallon's 14. We continued to give them easy opportunities to score because we made bad turnovers and played poor defense.

“We are a young team, but the mistakes we are making cannot happen at the varsity level.”

Lelani Hill lead Alton with eight points, with Deija Carter adding seven and Allurah Bowens six. The Panthers were led by Marta Durk's 20, with Eboni Acoff, Tamia Cash and Courtney Keller each scoring 10.

The Redbirds fell to 1-6 overall, 0-3 in the SWC, while the Panthers went to 4-2 overall and 1-1 in the league.

BELLEVILLE WEST 61, GRANITE CITY 33: Belleville West got out to a 21-7 lead at quarter time and 34-13 at the half to run out 61-33 Southwestern Conference winners over Granite City at Granite City's Memorial Gym Tuesday night.

GCHS fell to 1-1 overall, 0-1 in the SWC.

Illinois recruit Addaya Moore led the Warriors with 16 points, with Haley Crider adding six. West was led by Sydney Thurwalker's 10 points, with B'Aunce Carter adding eight.

The Warriors are at Alton Thursday night.

BUNKER HILL 50, McGIVNEY CATHOLIC 41: Kara Mosby led with 12 points, with Faith Robbins adding eight as McGivney Catholic dropped a 50-41 decision to Bunker Hill at Bunker Hill's Hlafka Hall Tuesday night.

The Griffins fell to 3-5 on the year, while the Minutemaids improved to 2-3.

Mallory Schwegel led B-Hill with 19 points, with Madelyn Allman adding 13 and Ashley Dey 11.

More like this: