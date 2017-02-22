REGULAR SEASON

BELLEVILLE WEST 52, ALTON 41: A 20-5 final quarter broke open a close game as Belleville West defeated Alton 52-41 at the Redbird Nest in a Southwestern Conference game Tuesday night.

The Redbirds fell to 13-11 overall, 6-7 in the league; the Maroons improved to 17-8 overall, 9-4 in the SWC.

The Maroons held just a 22-20 lead on the Redbirds at the long break, but Alton jumped to a 36-32 lead at three-quarter time before West pulled away to take the win.

Donovan Clay led Alton with 13 points, with Kevin Caldwell adding 12, Ty'ohn Trimble nine and Dereaun Clay four; the Maroons were led by E.J. Liddell's 17 points, with Tyler Dancy adding 11 and Dalton Fox and Elijah Powell each scoring seven.

Alton closes out the regular season at home Friday night against O'Fallon, then meets Granite City at 7:30 p.m. Monday in the opening round of the IHSA Class 4A Granite City Regional.

JERSEY 60, WATERLOO 52: A.J. Shaw's 15 points helped Jersey to a 60-52 Mississippi Valley Conference win over Waterloo at Havens Gym Tuesday night.

The Panthers improved to 9-18 on the year, while the Bulldogs fell to 9-19; both are now 3-6 in the MVC with a game to go.

Kurt Hall and Blake Wittman each had 14 points for Jersey, with Jake Ridenhour adding nine; Waterloo was led by Ben Hules' 14 points, with Dylan Hunt and Griffin Lenhardt each getting 12 and Ross Schrader 10.

Jersey closes out the season at home against Mascoutah Friday night, then meet Columbia at 6 p.m. Monday in the opening of the IHSA Class 3A Civic Memorial Regional.

