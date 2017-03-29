O'FALLON 5, ALTON 4: O'Fallon bounced back from 3-0 down with a four-run bottom of the fourth and added a run in the fifth to hand Alton their first defeat of the season in both teams' Southwestern Conference opener at O'Fallon's Blazier Field Tuesday afternoon.

The game had been scheduled for Redbird Field, but wet grounds forced the teams to trade league home games; the two teams will meet in Alton at 4:30 p.m. April 27. Both teams are now 8-1 overall, with the Panthers 1-0 in the SWC and Redbirds 0-1 in the league.

Brandon Droste went 2-for-4 with a double for AHS, with Tyler Moxey 2-for-3, Steven Pattan 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a run scored, Mikey Hampton 1-for-3 with a double and run scored, Ben Mossman 1-for-3, Adam Stilts 1-for-2 with a run scored, Robby Taul 1-for-4 with a run scored and Simon Nguyen a RBI.

Charlie Erler took the loss, tossing 3.1 innings and giving up three earned runs on four hits while walking six and striking out two; Droste and Pattan each threw an inning, Pattan fanning one, and Moxey threw two-thirds on an inning and gave up an earned run on two hits.

Alton goes to Belleville East for a 4:30 p.m. Thursday game, then hosts Edwardsville in a 4:30 p.m. Tuesday game; both are SWC games.

GRANITE CITY 13, EAST ST. LOUIS 3 (5 INNINGS): A seven-run fifth helped Granite City short-game East St. Louis 13-3 in five innings at Babe Champion Field in Granite City Tuesday.

The Warriors went to 2-3 on the year, 1-0 in the SWC; the Flyers fell to 0-1 in the league.

Austin Bonvicino went 2-for-4 with a double, RBI and run scored for the Warriors, with B.J. Niesporek was 2-for-3 with a triple, five RBIs and a run scored, Matt Woods 2-for-4 with two doubles, two RBIs and a run scored, Freddie Edwards 1-for-4 with two RBIs and a run scored, Bennett Smallie 1-for-1 with three runs scored, Latrell Smith 1-for-2 with three runs scored and Cade Bartling, Elijah Haley and Clayton Miller a run scored each. Bartling got the win, going two innings and fanning three for GCHS; James Marler tossed three innings and gave up two earned runs and struck out five.

The Warriors are at Belleville West at 4:30 p.m. Thursday in a SWC game, then host Rock Falls at 4:3 p.m. Friday before meeting Highland at 6:30 p.m. Monday at GCS Ballpark in Sauget.

HARDIN-CALHOUN 10, PLEASANT HILL 0 (6 INNINGS): Hardin-Calhoun scored four times in the fifth and six times in the sixth to defeat Pleasant Hill 10-0 in six innings Tuesday afternoon. The Warriors improved to 5-2 on the year, 1-0 in the Western Illinois Valley.

Ty Bick was 3-for-3 with a double, triple, two RBIs and and two runs scored for Calhoun, with Easton Clark 2-for-4 with a RBI and run scored, Connor Gilman 2-for-4 with a homer, four RBIs and a run scored, Wes Klocke 2-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored, Gunner Armbruster 1-for-2 with a double and run scored, Brandon Baalman 1-for-3 with a run scored and Reese Friedel 1-for-3 with a double and RBI.

Armbruster went the distance and gave up a hit while fanning six; the Warriors are at Staunton at 4:30 p.m. today.

SOFTBALL

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 6, ROXANA 3: Marquette Catholic scored four times in the second en route to a 6-3 win over Roxana on the road Tuesday. The Explorers improved to 4-0 on the year; the Shells fell to 4-5.

Haley Johnson led Marquette with a 3-for-3 day with a double and run scored; Meghan Schorman was 2-for-4 with a RBI, Grace Frost 1-for-3, Kyra Green 1-for-2 with a homer, three RBIs and a run scored, Emma Taylor 1-for-4 with a double and run scored and Tess Eberlin, Melissa Lurkins and Cayli Shinstock a run scored each and Jada Johnson a RBI.

Marquette hosts Columbia at 4:30 p.m. today at Gordon Moore Park, then travels to Civic Memorial at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

HARDIN-CALHOUN 11, PLEASANT HILL 0 (5 INNINGS): Grace Baalman gave up two hits and fanned 13 as Hardin-Calhoun blanked Pleasant Hill 11-0 in five innings Tuesday. The Warriors went to 8-1 on the year.

Abby Baalman went 3-for-4 with double, two RBIs and three runs scored for the Calhoun while Grace Baalman was 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs.

