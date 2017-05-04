TUESDAY

SOFTBALL

ALTON 5, GRANITE CITY 0: Abby Scyoc scattered two hits and struck out seven as Alton blanked Granite City 5-0 at Wilson Park/George Sykes Field in Granite City Tuesday; the Redbirds went to 17-7 overall, 5-5 in the Southwestern Conference, while the Warriors fell to 6-14 overall, 1-7 in the league.

Mikinna Hall went 2-for-3 with a double and homer, three RBIs and a run scored for the Redbirds; Bronte Fencel was 1-for-3 with a run scored, Savannah Fisher 1-for-4 with a run scored, Rachael McCoy and Scyoc were both 1-for-3, with Scyoc doubling and Rachel Rathgeb and Tami Wong each had runs scored.

Alton hosts Edwardsville at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

EDWARDSVILLE 3, BELLEVILLE WEST 0: Edwardsville got off to a quick lead on Belleville West, then scored solo runs in the sixth and seventh to take a 3-0 Southwestern Conference win over the Maroons in Belleville Tuesday to go to 20-4 on the season, 9-1 in the SWC; West fell to 8-10 overall, 5-3 in the league.

Emma Lewis led the way with a 3-for-3 day with a double and run scored, while Maria Smith 1-for-4 with a double, Sarah Hangsleben 1-for-4 with a run scored, Lauren Taplin 3-for-4 with a RBI and run scored, Lauren Tripp 2-for-3 with a RBI and Brooke Webber 1-for-3. Jordyn Henricks fanned three in getting the win.

Edwardsville visits Alton at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, then hosts Teutopolis at 6:30 p.m. Friday and O'Fallon at 4:30 p.m. May 9.

BASEBALL

BELLEVILLE WEST 1, EDWARDSVILLE 0: Jack Lanxon's leadoff triple in the bottom of the fourth led to Lanxon scoring the only run of the game as Belleville West defeated Edwardsville 1-0 in a Southwestern Conference game at West Tuesday; the Tigers fell to 17-4 overall, 7-3 in the league, three games behind the Maroons (16-6, 10-0).

Kade Burns conceded just one hit and struck out five on the day, but took the loss; Chad Sauls gave up five hits for the Maroons but did not allow a run and struck out six to get the win. Dylan Burns went 1-for-4 for the Tigers with a double, Dalton Wallace 1-for-3 with a double, Drake Westcott 1-for-2 with a double, Joel Quirin 1-for-3 and Will Messer 1-for-2.

The Tigers head to Alton for a 4:30 p.m. Thursday game before this weekend's Tiger round-robin tournament, where EHS meets Lockport at 7 p.m. Friday, Chatham Glenwood at 11 a.m. and Highland at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.

ALTON 6, GRANITE CITY 4: Alton scored three times each in the third and fourth innings as the Redbirds held off Granite City 6-4 at Granite's Babe Champion Field Tuesday. AHS went to 15-9 overall, 4-5 in the Southwestern Conference, while GCHS went to 7-15 overall, 4-6 in the league.

Steven Pattan was 1-for-3 with a double, RBI and run scored for the Redbirds, while Steven Nguyen was 1-for-4 with a run scored, Mike Hampton 2-for-4 with a RBI and run scored, Brandon Droste 2-for-4 with two RBIs, Caden Akal 1-for-3, Adam Stilts 1-for-2 with a run scored and Ben Mossman 1-for-4.

Austin Bonvicino went 2-for-4 with a RBI for the Warriors while B.J. Niesporek was 2-for-4 with a run scored, Bennett Smallie 1-for-3, Matt Woods 1-for-4, Cameron Hibbets 1-for-4 with a run scored, Tyler Wheatley 1-for-3 with a run scored and Latrell Smith a run scored.

Stilts went the distance to get the win, striking out five; Cade Bartling took the loss, striking out two. Alton hosts Edwardsville at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, then heads to Belleville West at 4:30 p.m. May 9; the Warriors are at Belleville East at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, then host Jersey at 4:15 p.m. Friday.

GIRLS SOCCER

GRANITE CITY 1, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 0: Granite City's Megan Jones scored at the hour for the Warriors as GCHS defeated Marquette Catholic 1-0 Tuesday. The Warriors improved to 12-4 on the year, while the Explorers dropped to 10-6-1.

Viktoria Johnson got the clean sheet for Granite, who travel to Alton for a 4:30 p.m. Thursday match; Marquette is at Trenton Wesclin at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

