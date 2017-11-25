ALTON TIPOFF CLASSIC

ALTON 61, O'FALLON 52: Alton had to come from behind Friday night to defeat O'Fallon thanks to Malik Smith's 16 points to reach Saturday night's final of their own Tipoff Classic as the Redbirds scored a 61-52 win over the Panthers. Alton went to 3-0 on the year, while the Panthers fell to 2-1. The game also counted in the Southwestern Conference standings, with the Redbirds going to 1-0 in the league and Panthers 0-1.

Alton will meet St. Mary's of south St. Louis city at 7:30 tonight for the title, with both teams winning their groups. Preceding the Redbird-Dragon clash will be the seventh-place game between Belleville Althoff and Riverview Gardens at 3 p.m., the fifth-place game between the Panthers and Carnahan of St. Louis city at 4:30 p.m. and the third-place game between Ritenour of north St. Louis county and Carbondale at 6 p.m.

Kevin Caldwell added 15 points for the Redbirds, with Donovan Clay scoring 13 and Josh Rivers 11 on the night; OTHS was led by Ronnie Anthony and Teron Bowman with 13 points each and Jalen Hodge with 12 points.

Next up for the Redbirds is a 3:30 p.m. Dec. 2 game against Granite City at SIU-Edwardsville's Sam Vadalebene Center to open the second SWC at the E league showcase.

STOVE TOP STUFFING CLASSIC

CIVIC MEMORIAL 70, NOKOMIS 61: JaQuan Adams and Bryce Zupan had 17 points each as Civic Memorial moved to 3-0 on the season with a 70-61 win over Nokomis in the Stove Top Stuffing Classic at Triad Friday night.

Granite City was scheduled to meet the host Knights in Friday's nightcap, but a score was not available.

Caden Clark added 16 points for the Eagles in the win, with Kaleb Denney adding seven on the night; Geoff Withers had eight rebounds for CM.

The Warriors are scheduled to meet Taylorville at 6 p.m. this evening in the opener at Triad, with the Eagles slated to meet the host Knights at 7:30 p.m. to conclude the tournament.

METRO EAST LUTHERAN THANKSGIVING TURKEY TIPOFF CLASSIC

EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 41,DUPO 40: Darren Spuill had 14 points to help East Alton-Wood River to their first win of the season Friday with a 41-40 win over Dupo in a 13th-place semifinal game of the Metro East Lutheran tournament Friday morning. The Oilers improved to 1-2 on the season, while the Tigers fell to 0-3.

Dupo held a 24-20 lead at the half before the Oilers took a 29-27 lead at three-quarter time to set up the finish. Marc St. Peters had 10 points for EAWR and Taylor Walker added seven.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Oilers meet Litchfield, 48-43 winners over Gillespie Friday, at 11:30 a.m. today for 13th place in the tournament before visiting Carlinville for a 7:30 p.m. Dec. 1 game.

VALMEYER 71, ROXANA 54: Valmeyer got 27 points for Cole Juelts as the Purple Panthers defeated Roxana 71-54 in a fifth-place semifinal game of the Metro East Lutheran tournament Friday.

The Shells fell to 1-2 on the season with the loss and will meet Marissa at 1 p.m. today for seventh place.

Gavin Huffman led Roxana with 19 points on the evening with Jacob Golenor adding 12 and Andrew Beckman eight.

Following the tournament, the Shells head to Carrollton for a 7:30 p.m. Dec. 1 clash with the Hawks.

OTHER TOURNAMENT GAMES

CHICAGO JULIAN 66, JERSEY 60: Kurt Hall and Blake Wittman had 16 points each for Jersey, but the Panthers dropped a 66-60 decision to Chicago Julian of the Chicago Public League in the Centralia Tournament Friday

Jersey fell to 0-2 on the year and wrap up the tournament with a 12:30 p.m. game against Springfield and a 7:45 p.m. game against the host Orphans today before the annual game between coaching brothers Stote Reeder of Jersey and Chet Reeder of Sullivan in Sullivan at 4:30 p.m. Dec. 2.

T. Shalley added seven points for the Panthers for the game.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

CIVIC MEMORIAL 72, HILLSBORO 44: Kaylee Eaton led Civic Memorial with 24 points as the Eagles improved to 4-0 on the year with a 72-44 win over Hillsboro in the Taylorville Tournament Friday.

Kourtland Tyus added 14 points for the Eagles and Alaria Tyus had 11, with Tori Standefer had nine on the day for CM. The Eagles are set to play Rochester at 8 p.m. this evening in Taylorville.

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 48, LITCHFIELD 35: Abbey Burns and Bailey Weibel led with 12 points each as Piasa Southwestern defeated Litchfield 48-35 on the road Friday; the Birds went to 3-2 on the year, while the Purple Panthers fell to 0-6.

Lexi Hall added seven points and Molly Novack six for the Piasa Birds on the night; Southwestern next meets up with Carlinville at 7:30 p.m. tonight in Carlinvlle.

More like this: