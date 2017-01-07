BOYS BASKETBALL

BELLEVILLE WEST 71, ALTON 46: Belleville West celebrated their basketball team's centennial by honoring those who have been a part of the Maroon program since the first game in 1917; they then celebrated those 100 years with a 71-46 Southwestern Conference win over Alton Friday night.

The win put West at 9-4 overall for the year; the Redbirds fell to 7-5 overall. Both teams now stand at 4-2 in the SWC.

Kevin Caldwell led Alton with 23 points; T.J. Liddell led West with 27 points and Tyler Dancy had 13.

Alton is at East St. Louis Tuesday night and hosts Edwardsville in a girls-boys doubleheader next Friday night.

VANDALIA 52, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 49 (OT): Vandalia outscored East Alton-Wood River 9-6 in overtime as the Vandals defeated the Oilers 52-49 at Wood River's Memorial Gym Friday night.

The Oilers fell to 4-9 on the year.

Jake Roustio led EAWR with 19 points, with Jamie Roustio adding 16; Zaide Wilson had seven points for the Oilers.

Article continues after sponsor message

GIRLS BASKETBALL

METRO EAST LUTHERAN 45, VIENNA 29: Metro East Lutheran ran out out leads of 14-6 at quarter time and 24-15 at the half as the Knights defeated Vienna 45-29 Friday night at home.

Ellen Schulte had 15 points to lead the Knights, while Ashlee Robinson had 13; Sami Kasting chipped in seven points.

WRESTLING

GRANITE CITY 45, COLLINSVILLE 24: Granite City claimed nine wins of the 14 bouts scheduled as the Warriors defeated Collinsville 45-24 in a Southwestern Conference meet at Granite City's Memorial Gym Annex Friday.

The Warriors went to 9-5 on the year and 3-2 in the SWC.

Josh Harsh (at 120), Brandon Bettag (by fall at 145), John Hirsch (by pin at 152), Cordele Macklin (by fall at 160), Chase Nelson (by fall at 170), Reide Wilson (at 181), Kyle Thompson (by fall at 195), Kane Blaylock (by fall at 220) and Korintian Nabors (by fall at 285).

GCHS is scheduled to take part in today's Gateway to the Best Duals at CBC High School in St. Louis County.

More like this: