GIRLS BASKETBALL

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 55, NOKOMIS 43: Taylor Aguirre's 19 points led Marquette Catholic to a 55-43 Prairie State Conference win over Nokomis on the road Thursday.

The Explorers improved to 8-7 overall and 3-0 in the PSC with the win.

Madi Connors added 14 for Marquette and Peyton Klein 11. Marquette hosts Breese Mater Dei Monday night.

BELLEVILLE WEST 55, ALTON 26: Belleville West got off to a 22-10 quarter-time lead and went on to defeat Alton 55-26 in Belleville Thursday night.

The Redbirds fell to 1-13 overall, 0-7 in the Southwestern Conference; the Maroons went to 12-5 overall, 5-2 in the league.

Sydney Thurwalker led the Maroons with 14 points and B'Aunce Carter had 10 points.

The Redbirds travel to O'Fallon Tuesday night, then host Edwardsville Jan. 13 as part of a girls-boys doubleheader.

BUNKER HILL 50, McGIVNEY CATHOLIC 31: Mallory Schweigel's 22 points led Bunker Hill to a 50-31 win over McGivney Catholic in Glen Carbon Thursday night.

Madison Webb led the Griffins with 17 points; Ashley Dey added nine points for the Minutemaids.

The Griffins fell to 4-9 on the year and hosts Piasa Southwestern in a Saturday night game.

CIVIC MEMORIAL 82, MASCOUTAH 20: Civic Memorial's first game as the Illinois Associated Press' No. 1 Class 3A team was a huge success as Allie Troeckler led the Eagles with 23 points in an 82-20 Mississippi Valley Conference win at Mascoutah Thursday night.

CM went to 16-0 overall, 5-0 in the MVC with the win; the Indians fell to 4-12 overall, 1-4 in the league.

Anna Hall had 11 points for the Eagles, with Kaylee Eaton and Alaria Tyus getting 10 each; Dasia Davis and Danee Strong led the Indians with five points each.

The Eagles take on Highland at 10 a.m. Saturday in the opening game of the Highland Optimist Shootout.

CARLINVILLE 47, JERSEY 40: Rachel Olroyd and Grace Zachary each had 17 points as Carlinville held off Jersey 47-40 Thursday night in Jerseyville.

The Panthers fell to 10-6 overall on the year.

Mackenzie Thurston led the Panthers with 15 points, with Kiara Chapman adding 14 and Bethany Muenstermann seven.

EAST ST. LOUIS 57, GRANITE CITY 43: Granite City fell to 4-7 overall and 1-6 in the Southwestern Conference with a 57-43 loss at East St. Louis Thursday night.

The Warriors host O'Fallon Monday night.

BOYS BASKETBALL

HARDIN-CALHOUN 65, PAYSON SEYMOUR 57: Wes Klocke's 26 points helped Hardin-Calhoun get past Payson Seymour 65-57 Thursday night on the road.

The Warriors improved to 4-5 on the year.

Easton Clark added 19 points for Calhoun, with Jared Brackett scoring eight. Payson was led by Voss' 27 points.

Next up for the Warriors is Pleasant Hill in the opening round of the 95th Winchester Tournament at noon Saturday.

MOUNT OLIVE 52, BUNKER HILL 48: Mount Olive overcame a 15-6 quarter-time deficit to pull to a point of Bunker Hill Thursday, then went on to edge the Minutemen 52-48 in a Prairie State Conference game at Hlafka Hall.

“Mount Olive deserved this win,” said Minutemen coach Jay Goltz. “They played good team ball and executed their offense down the stretch.”

Dane Sellars led the 8-6 Minutemen with 17 points, with Dane Sellars adding 13.

CARROLLTON 66, JACKSONVILLE ROUTT 50: Matthew Campbell's 23 points helped Carrollton to a 66-50 Western Illinois Valley Conference home win over Jacksonville Routt Thursday.

The Hawks went to 7-4 on the year.

Jeremy Watson chipped in 16 points and Jacob Stendeback had 10.

WRESTLING

ALTON 53, BELLEVILLE WEST 24: Alton won nine of the evening's 14 bouts as the Redbirds defeated Belleville West 53-24 in a Southwestern Conference meet at Alton Thursday night.

The Redbirds improved 3-1 in the league and moved into an equal second place with O'Fallon, who Edwardsville defeated Wednesday night; both teams are a game back of the 4-0 Tigers.

Garrett Sims at 113, Nolan Woszcyznski at 160, KeOntay Holmes at 182, Keyondrick Russell at 195, Grady Womack at 220 and Ryan Kane at 285 all scored falls for the Redbirds; Christian Everage at 170 won by technical fall and Scott Stortz at 152 and Gus Kodros at 120 also recorded wins.

The Redbirds host Edwardsville Jan. 12.

GRANITE SWEEPS QUAD: Granite City scored three wins in a quadrangular meet at Memorial Gym Annex Thursday night.

The Warriors went to 8-5 on the year with wins over Whitfield of St. Louis 34-31, 45-29 over Washington, Mo., and 61-5 over Kirkwood, Mo. Whitfield entered the quad having finished second in last year's MSHSAA Class 1 Championship.

GCHS hosts Collinsville in a Southwestern Conference meet at 6 p.m. this evening.

SIHSBC BOWLING

REDBIRDS DRAW WITH MAROONS, GIRLS FALL TO WEST: Alton's bowling teams had mixed results in a Southern Illinois High School Bowling Conference Southwestern division match with Belleville West at Alton's Bowl Haven Thursday evening.

The Redbird boys had a 20-20 draw with the Maroons with Blake Schutte rolling a 672 series and Justin Millman added a 618; Sam Watson led West with a 723 set.

The girls fell to the Maroons 30-10, with Ashley Heistand leading Alton with a 667 series; Isabella Defossett bowled a 659 series for West.

Both JV teams swept the Maroons, the Redbird boys winning 4-3 and girls taking a 5-2 win.

The Redbird girls are at the Panther Invitational at St. Clair Bowl in Fairview Heights Saturday morning; both teams host Collinsville Tuesday for Senior Night.

CIVIC MEMORIAL 33, MASCOUTAH 7: Civic Memorial's boys bowlers defeated Mascoutah 33-7 in a SIHSBC Mississippi Valley division match at Airport Bowl in Bethalto Thursday.

Devin Davis fired a 735 series for the Eagles (245, 255, 235), with Gage Jennings rolling a 632 set, including a second game of 244.

The Eagles went to 9-3 overall, 5-3 in the division; they host Piasa Southwestern at 3:45 p.m. Tuesday.

