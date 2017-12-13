Sports Roundup: Adams pours in 27 points in loss, Southwestern wins big, Alton girls triumph
TUESDAY ROUNDUP
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
MASCOUTAH 53, CIVIC MEMORIAL 50: JaQuan Adams had 27 points and nine rebounds for Civic Memorial in a Mississippi Valley Conference game on the road Tuesday night, but Mascoutah found a way to get past the Eagles to score a 53-50 decision; CM fell to 5-2 overall, 2-2 in the MVC while the Indians went to 4-4, 2-1 in the league.
Caden Clark added 13 points for the Eagles while Bryce Zupan scored six; the Eagles head to Roxana for a 7:30 p.m. Friday contest with the Shells before hosting McGivney Catholic at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
TRENTON WESCLIN 73, McGIVNEY CATHOLIC 40: Alex Loeffler had 20 points but McGivney Catholic dropped a 73-40 road decision to Trenton Wesclin Tuesday night, dropping the Griffins to 2-4 on the year; the Warriors remained unbeaten at 6-0.
Logan Shumate had nine points and Dan Jones five for McGivney, who have their home opener at 6 p.m. Friday against East Alton-Wood River before heading to Civic Memorial for a 6 p.m. Dec. 19 game.
LITCHFIELD 45, ROXANA 32: Roxana fell to 2-6 on the year with a 45-32 South Central Conference loss to Litchfield on the road Tuesday; the Shells stand at 0-2 in the SCC, while the Purple Panthers went to 4-4 overall, 1-2 in the league.
Jacob Golenor led with 13 points, with Gavin Huffman adding eight; Roxana hosts backyard rival Civic Memorial at 7:30 p.m. Friday before heading to the Pickneyville holiday tournament Dec. 29.
PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 64, STAUNTON 47: Caden Heyen led Piasa Southwestern with 19 points as the Piasa Birds upended Staunton 64-47 in a South Central Conference game in Brighton Tuesday night. The Birds improved to 6-1 overall, 2-0 in the SCC while the Bulldogs fell to 2-2 overall, 1-1 in the league.
Justin Bailey had 15 points for Southwestern, with Ben Lowis and Caleb Robinson each had nine points. Piasa hosts Breese Mater Dei at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Brussels at 6 p.m. Dec. 19.
RED BUD 49, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 40: East Alton-Wood River rallied from behind to take the lead at three-quarter time before falling to Red Bud at Wood River's Memorial Gym Tuesday; the Oilers fell to 2-6 on the year.
Tavion Walker led EAWR with 18 points with Justin Englar adding seven points and Marc St. Peters six. The Oilers are at McGivney Catholic at 6 p.m. Friday for the Griffins' home opener.
JACKSONVILLE ROUTT 54, NORTH GREENE 51: Hunter Chumley had 15 points for Jacksonville Routt Tuesday night – the last three coming with a half-second to go – to give the Rockets a 54-51 win over North Greene in White Hall Tuesday night; the Spartans fell to 4-2 on the year, while the Rockets improved to 4-4.
Uhicker led the Spartans with 15 points, with Dean adding 10 on the night.
WEST CENTRAL 50, HARDIN-CALHOUN 48 (OT): West Central had the only two points of overtime as the Cougars downed Hardin-Calhoun 50-48 in Winchester Tuesday night; the Warriors fell to 2-3 on the year.
Corey Nelson led the Warriors with 13 points, with Drew Baalman adding 11 and Ty Bick eight; Calhoun heads to Brussels for a 7 p.m. varsity-only game Friday.
PLEASANT HILL 63, BRUSSELS 41: Pleasant Hill got out to a 31-15 lead by halftime and ran out 63-41 winners over Brussels at Brussels Tuesday.
The Raiders host Hardin-Calhoun at 7 p.m. Friday in a varsity-only game.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
ALTON 53, RIVERVIEW GARDENS 49: Ivoree Lacey led Alton with 21 points as the Redbirds defeated Riverview Gardens 53-49 at the Redbird Nest in Alton Tuesday night to take their record to 3-5 on the year; the Rams fell to 2-6 on the season.
Chr'shonna Hickman added 13 points and Diarra Smith 12 for AHS; they head to Collinsville for a Southwestern Conference game at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
COLUMBIA 55, ROXANA 33: Columbia got 13 points from Sophia Bonaldi as the Eagles defeated Roxana 55-33 Tuesday in an opening-round game of the Waterloo Gibault Candy Cane Classic tournament; the Shells fell to 4-5 on the year, while the Eagles improved to 4-5.
Roxana will meet Waterloo, 33-20 losers to Red Bud, at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in a consolation semifinal game of the tournament, which runs through Saturday afternoon.
More like this: