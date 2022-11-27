SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 26 SPORTS ROUNDUP

BOYS BASKETBALL

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

EAST ST. LOUIS 80, ROCKFORD JEFFERSON 31: In a Thanksgiving tournament in Rockford, three players scored in double figures to lead East Side to a win over Rockford Jefferson.

The Flyers led all the way, with leads of 16-6, 41-11 and 69-21 after the first three quarters, outscoring the J-Hawks in the fourth 11-10.

Macaleab Rich led East Side with 21 points, while D'Necco Rucker had 15 points, Demarion Brown hit for 11 points, Antwan Robinson had nine points, Dainen Rucker had six points, both Cameron Boone and Davis Bynum had five points each and Amori Johnson and Robert McCline had four points apiece.

EAST ST. LOUIS 88, ROCKFORD GUILFORD 51: In another game for the Flyers in the Rockford tournament, East Side again jumped out to an early lead in taking another win, this time over Guilford.

The Flyers again led from start to finish, holding edges of 27-16. 49-27 and 74-44 after the first three quarters, outscoring the Vikings in the fourth 14-7.

Rich again was East Side's leading scorer, this time with 20 points, while McCline added 17 points, D'Necco Rucker had 13 points, both Boone and Brown scored nine points apiece, Robinson and Dainen Rucker each had seven points, Bynum and Johnson both scored three points each and Terrell Scott had a single point.

In other Friday scores, in the Stove Top Stuffing Classic, Springfield won over Granite City 50-41, at the Effingham St. Anthony Catholic Thanksgiving tournament, Highland defeated Rantoul 52-45, at Trenton Wesclin, it was Nashville winning over SIUE Charter 60-12, Father McGivney Catholic won over Cowden-Herrick in the Mulberry Grove Turkey Tournament 62-45 and in another game in the Stove Top Stuffing Classic, Triad won at Taylorville 69-27.

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

In games played on Saturday, East St. Louis won again at the Rockford tournament, winning over Rockford Auburn 70-58, while in the Mascoutah Tip-Off Classic, Riverview Gardens of north St. Louis County won over SIUE Charter 86-37, East Side won over Rockford East 65-64, in the final of the Mulberry Grove tournament, St. Elmo won over Father McGivney Catholic 56-48, and on the final day of the Stove Top Stuffing Classic, Triad won over Springfield 49-46, while results for the Metro-East Lutheran Thanksgiving Shootout games between the Knights and Kirkwood, along with the game between the Knights and Lutheran North were not available at press time.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

BATAVIA 72, EAST ST. LOUIS 55: Shakara McCline continues to be the top player for East St. Louis, hitting for 35 points against Batavia, but it was the Bulldogs who gave the Flyers their first loss on the new season.

Batavia went out to a 13-11 lead after one quarter, then extended it to 32-23 at halftime and 59-45 after three quarters, outscoring East Side in the fourth quarter 13-10.

To go along with McCline's 35 points, J'ashya Brady-Johnson, Alicia Cross and Ryale Mosly all had four points each, Camya Pitts scored three points, both LaMyzia Suggs and Arionna Whitt each had two points and LaMyjah Suggs had a single point.

PEORIA RICHWOODS 53, EAST ST. LOUIS 46: East Side went out to a big lead in the first half, but Richwoods rallied in the second half to take the win.

The Flyers led after one quarter 25-8 and at halftime 36-16, with the Knights cutting the lead to 42-33 after the third quarter, then outscored East Side in the fourth 20-4 to take the win.

McCline again led the Flyers with 26 points, while both Cross and Whitt had seven points each and both Brady-Johnson and LaMyzia Suggs both scored three points apiece.

CIVIC MEMORIAL 57, HILLSBORO 56: Over at Taylorville, CM was able to stage a fourth quarter rally to squeak past Hillsboro.

The Hilltoppers led after the first quarter 19-13, 30-24 at halftime and after three quarters 45-33, but the Eagles rallied in the fourth, outscoring Hillsboro 24-11 to take the win.

Olivia Durbin led CM with 14 points, with Avari Combes adding on 12 points, Meredith Brueckner and Reagan Twente each had seven points apiece, Avery Huddleston scored six points, Marlee Durbin had four points, Brooke Harris hit for three points and Isabella Thein and Maya Tuckson both scored two points.

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

STAUNTON 56, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 20: In a regular season game played Saturday morning, Staunton stayed undefeated with a home win over EAWR.

Mia Plumb led the Oilers with six points, while Milla LeGette, Makayla Quigley and Lily Tretter all had four points apiece and Mackenzie Cox had two points.

The Bulldogs are now 4-0, while EAWR falls to 3-2.

In other games that were played on Saturday, East St. Louis bounced back to defeat Champaign Central at Morton 79-51.

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 23 SPORTS ROUNDUP

BOYS BASKETBALL

On the final day of the group stage of the second Roxana Hoopsgiving Classic at both Larry Milazzo Memorial Gym and the Roxana Junior High gym, Marquette Catholic won over Jersey 63-52, it was Freeburg over Carbondale 65-53, Gateway Legacy Christian of Florissant, Mo. defeated East Alton-Wood River 58-45 and Civic Memorial won over Roxana 56-48.

In other games played on Wednesday, Highland won at the Effingham St. Anthony Catholic Thanksgiving tournament, defeated Mattoon 58-28, and in the Stove Top Stuffing Classic at Rich Mason Gym, Triad won over Granite City 50-37. McGrady Noyes led the Knights with 18 points.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

TUESDAY'S RESULT

HARDIN CALHOUN-BRUSSELS 56, GATEWAY LEGACY CHRISTIAN 32: In a game played on Tuesday night, Calhoun-Brussels jumped out to a quick first quarter lead and led all the way through in taking the win over Gateway Legacy of Florissant, Mo.

The Warriors led throughout, holding edges of 13-8, 29-17 and 45-26 after the first three quarters, then outscored the Lions in the fourth 19-6.

Kate Zipprich led Calhoun with 23 points, while Audrey Gilman came up with 16 points, Lila Simon scored six points, Gracie Klaas had five points, Jaelyn Hill hit for four points and Claire Hagen scored two points.

The Warriors are now 1-1 on the young season.

WEDNESDAY'S RESULT

HIGHLAND 45, BREESE CENTRAL 39: Highland rallied from a small deficit in the fourth quarter to win at Breese Central and remain undefeated on the year.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Cougars led 11-10 after one quarter, then extended the lead to 25-20 at halftime, but the Bulldogs cut the deficit to 32-30 after three quarters, then outscored Central in the fourth quarter 15-7 to take their fifth straight win.

Grace Wilke led Highland with 20 points, while both Jordan Bircher and Larissa Taylor each had eight points, Sophie Schroeder scored five points and both Lauren Maas and Abby Schultz had two points apiece.

The Bulldogs are now 5-0, while the Cougars fall to 2-2.

In other games played on Wednesday, Breese Mater Dei defeated Edwardsville 45-39 and at the Waverly Thanksgiving tournament, Carrollton won over Auburn 49-42.

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 22 SPORTS ROUNDUP

BOYS BASKETBALL

In the first day of the Alton Tip-Off Classic, O'Fallon won over St. Louis Confluence Academy 76-39 and Belleville East defeated St. Louis Lift For Life Academy 69-35, while in the Mulberry Grove Thanksgiving tournament, Father McGivney Catholic won over Patoka 59-55 to run the Griffins' record to 2-0. In a season opener for both clubs, Madison defeated Staunton 71-37, while at the Trenton Wesclin Turkey Tournament, the host Warriors defeated SIUE Charter 90-31.

In the Stove Top Stuffing Classic, Granite City won at Taylorville 46-43, while Triad won at Mt. Vernon 65-48.

MONDAY'S RESULT

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY CHRISTIAN 53, HERITAGE CLASSICAL CHRISTIAN (FENTON, MO.) 24: Tommy Kunz scored a game-high 26 points to come within 41 points of 2,000 for his career at MVCS as the Warriors won their sixth game in a row to start the season at Heritage Classical at Fenton, Mo.

MVCS led all the way through, holding edges of 9-3, 23-12 and 39-19 after the first three quarters, then outscored the Hawks in the fourth quarter 14-5 to take the win.

To go along with Kunz' 26 points, Joey Kunz added 11 points for the Warriors, while Cam Golike had eight points, John Kunz came up with five points and Jonah Feuerhack scored three points.

MVCS is now 6-0 for the season, 3-0 in the Metro Athletic Conference, and next plays Nov. 28 at home against Liberty Christian of Wright City, Mo. at 6 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

EAST ST. LOUIS 57, TRIAD 39: Shakara McCline once again led East Side, this time with 21 points, as the Flyers won at Triad.

East St. Louis led all the way, with leads of 12-8, 29-16 and 46-26 after the first three quarters, the Knights winning the fourth quarter 13-11.

To go along with McCline's 21 points, the Flyers had Alicia Cross score 11 points, J'ashya Brady-Johnson came up with eight points, Camya Pitts and Arionna Whitt each had five points apiece, LaMyzia Suggs had three points and Riquerah Griffin and LaMyjah Suggs both scored two points each.

East Side is now 4-0, while Triad goes to 0-4.

CARLINVILLE 41, GREENFIELD NORTHWESTERN 25: Carlinville won its first game of the season with a win at Northwestern.

The Cavaliers took a 16-6 lead after the first quarter, but the Tigers rallied to come within 20-18 at halftime. Carlinville bounced back to extend the lead to 32-22 after three quarters, then outscored the Tigers in the final period 9-3.

Isabella Tiburzi led the Cavies with 15 points, while Jordyn Loveless added eight points, Addie Ruyle had seven points, Kaitlyn Reels scored six points, Hannah Gibson came up with three points and Braley Wiser had two points.

Carlinville is now 1-3, while Northwestern goes to 0-2.

In other games played on Tuesday, Alton won its third game in a row with a 50-39 victory over Mary Institute-Country Day of St. Louis County, Columbia got past Jersey 47-43,

MONDAY'S RESULT

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY CHRISTIAN 55. HERITAGE CLASSICAL CHRISTIAN (FENTON, MO.) 25: MVCS came back from a first quarter deficit to outscore Heritage 43-9 in the final three quarters to take the road win over the Hawks.

The Warriors trailed Heritage after the first quarter 16-12, but came back to lead at halftime 27-18 and after three quarters 39-24, outscoring the Hawks in the final quarter 16-1 to take the win.

Anna Gaworski led MVCS with 32 points, with Audrey Crowe adding 10 points, Sarah Markel had five points, Jessica Snyder hit for four points and Adalyn Bussen scored four points.

The Warriors go to 4-1 and face Liberty Christian of Wright City, Mo. Nov. 28 at 4:30 p.m.

WRESTLING

TIGERS WIN TRIANGULAR MEET OVER METRO-EAST, CLAYTON: Edwardsville opened its 2022-23 wrestling season, the final season for head coach Jon Wagner, who will retire at the end of the season, with a pair of wins over Metro-East Lutheran and Clayton in a triangular meet Tuesday at the Jon Davis Wrestling Center.

The Tigers won over the Knights 74-3 and the Greyhounds 63-12, using seven pinfalls against Clayton and six more against Metro-East to take their first two wins of the season.

Zeke Rhodes had the fastest pin against the Greyhounds, scoring the fall at 18 seconds in the 132-pound match, while Brendan Landau, Hubert Thomas, Landen Schickendanz, Evan McCormick, Ryan Richie and Max Miller also scoring falls during the meet.

The match of the day happened in the 145 pound bout between Drew Landau of Edwardsville and Elijah Schlessinger of Metro-East, with Landau coming out on top 5-0 in overtime.

Colin Waddington had the quick pin against the Knights in the 113-pound match, with the fall coming at 30 seconds, while Graham Taylor, Simon Schulte, Alison Kirk, Richie and Nathan Hollis also scoring pins for the Tigers.

The Knights won their meet over Clayton, as Miles Dennis, Carter Pryor, Schlessinger, Grant Downing and Ryton Miller scored pinfalls.

If you have an item for the Sports Roundup, please E-mail the results and statistics to Dan Brannan at dbrannan@riverbender.com, or you may text the results to (618) 623-5930, and it will be used in that day's Riverbender.com/EdGlenToday.com Sports Roundup. We will accept both high school and junior high school results for the Sports Roundup.

More like this: