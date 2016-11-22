FREEBURG 54, METRO EAST LUTHERAN JV 17: Freeburg took a 32-11 halftime lead and went on to defeat the Metro East Lutheran JV 54-17 in a pool play game of the MEL Turkey Tipoff Classic Monday night.

Cooper Krone led the Knight JV with seven points, with Jason Williams adding five. Parker Weiss and Zach Muir each had eight points for the Midgets, with Bryce Rutledge getting seven points and Quinn Haug, Alex Mack and Greg Cockrell six points each.

The Knight JV meets Valmeyer at 5 p.m. Wednesday in the MEL Auxiliary Gym to complete pool play.

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 47, BUNKER HILL 37: Piasa Southwestern broke open a close game with a 21-point final quarter to run out 47-37 winners over Bunker Hill as pool play began in the Metro East Lutheran Turkey Tipoff Classic Monday night in Edwardsville.

Collin Baumgartner led the way for the Piasa Birds with 20 points, with Justin Bailey adding 12; Austin Yates led the Minutemen with 11 points, with Christian Summers scoring nine.

The Minutemen meet Madison at 5 p.m. today in the MEL Auxiliary Gym while the Piasa Birds take on the Trojans at 8 p.m. Wednesday in the Auxiliary Gym to finish their pool games.

OTHER GAMES MONDAY NIGHT AT METRO-EAST LUTHERAN

Staunton 36, Centralia Christ Our Rock Lutheran 32

Waterloo Gibault 65, Odin 40

Gillespie 72, Dupo 57

TONIGHT'S SCHEDULE AT METRO-EAST LUTHERAN

Madison vs. Bunker Hill, 5 p.m. (Auxiliary Gym)

Roxana vs. Dupo, 5:30 p.m. (Hooks Gym)

Litchfield vs. Marissa, 6:30 p.m. (Auxiliary Gym)

Odin vs East Alton-Wood River, 7 p.m. (Hooks Gym)

Valmeyer vs. Freeburg, 8 p.m. (Auxiliary Gym)

Marquette Catholic vs. Centralia Christ Our Rock Lutheran, 8:30 p.m. (Hooks Gym)

CIVIC MEMORIAL STOVETOP STUFFING CLASSIC

Granite City coach Raffi Karribian and Triad Coach Josh Hunt coached their first varsity boys' basketball games on Monday night. Triad walked away with a win against the Warriors 64-49 after their game at 7:30 p.m. Previously serving as coach of the girls' squad, Hunt walked away with his first victory of the season.

Taylorville defeated Nokomis 63-48. Granite City and Nokomis remain 0-1 for the tournament while Taylorville and Triad extend their records to 1-0. Civic Memorial received a by for the first round.

Civic Memorial will face Triad while Taylorville will compete at Granite City.

OTHER GAMES

The Centralia Orphans defeated the Jersey Panthers 52-31 Monday night in the Centralia Thanksgiving Tournament. The Panthers will compete again at the tournament on Friday against Mascoutah.

Madelaine Gerard also contributed to this story.

