BRIGHTON - The Anderson Hospital 11th Annual Foundation Sporting Clay Classic was held on October 1st at NILO Farms in Brighton.

The event featured 100 targets and 12 stations. Also included, was a great BBQ lunch for the shooters that were donated by Sodexo.

Lori St. John, Anderson Healthcare Development Director said they had 166 shooters that came out on a beautiful fall day to enjoy this event.

She said: "We thank the Sporting Clay Committee who worked hard to make this event a success and the 36 sponsors that donated to this event and who continue to support us each year."

The event raised a total of $58,248.00. The Foundation allocates funds for capital projects and programs for Anderson Hospital and the Community.

The 12th annual Sporting Clay event will be on October 7, 2023, at NILO Farms. Please contact Lori St. John at 618-391-6426 for more information.

