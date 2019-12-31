Sport Show Season Begins Soon Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. What is does an outdoor enthusiast to do when it's too cold to go open-water fishing and not cold enough to go ice fishing?

Perhaps a visit to one of the annual boat, travel and outdoor shows will cure your winter woes. This coming weekend features a special show designed specifically for outdoor enthusiasts.

The 2020 sport show season officially kicks off Jan. 3 with the Let's Go Fishing Show at the Gateway Convention Center in Collinsville.

According to Let Go Fishing Show promoters, this particular event is unique due to its dedication solely to the sport of fishing and a reputation as a "fishing tackle super store."

As in the past, this year's show features a large selection of tackle, representatives from resorts, charter and guide services, vendors for boat and fishing accessories services, and other boat and fishing products.

The show now features more than two dozen seminars. With two areas dedicated to the seminars, programs will be happening throughout the show. This permits more speakers, a variety of topics and a greater opportunity for interested fishermen to catch a seminar at a prime time. The seminar schedule includes topics on bass, crappie, catfish, bluegill, fly fishing, muskie and other topics.

The seminar schedule will focus on productive fishing techniques for many popular fishing waters throughout Missouri and Illinois. The seminar lineup begins at 1 p.m. on Friday with a program on smallmouth bass fishing techniques by smallmouth expert Mike Mladenick. Todd Huckabee offers crappie information in seminars later that day.

Another popular session is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Friday featuring catfishing secrets by Jeff Faulkenberry. Other seminars that day feature other popular topics like catfish fishing.

A number of other noted fishing experts on Friday's program discussing techniques for more crappie and trout fishing.

Another full day of seminars are scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday with even more experts on the schedule. Saturday lineup also includes even more topics for bass and crappie anglers.

Another jam-packed seminar schedule is planned for Sunday with many of the same fishing professionals from the previous day. Topics involving walleye, crappie, and smallmouth bass will be covered during the day.

Admission is $7 for adults and $3.50 for youths ages six to 15. Children ages 5 and under will be admitted free. Seniors 60 and older will receive a reduced admission of $5 on Friday. The show hours are noon-8 p.m. on Friday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.