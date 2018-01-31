East Alton-Wood RIver's Nic Hayes

WOOD RIVER - Midwest Members Credit Union is proud to sponsor the “Oiler of the Month” program at East Alton-Wood River High School. January's winner is Nicholas Hayes. A senior student is selected each month by members of EA-WR faculty. Each student is awarded a certificate and a Subway gift card.

The seniors selected each month will have the opportunity to compete for a “Oiler of the Year” scholarship at the end of the school year.

Nic is involved in varsity cheerleading, peer leadership, renaissance, and Riverbend Growth Association Young Adults Committee. Nic has received honors with the National Honor Society, 110 percent Award and MVP Award. He has been an active volunteer for the American Red Cross and the Hartford Fire Department. Nic plans to attend Missouri Baptist University on a competitive cheer scholarship and major in business and pre-law.

Midwest Members Credit Union extended congratulations to Nicholas and they wish him good luck in his future.

Midwest Members Credit Union has been serving your community for over 80 years. To find out more information about Midwest Members Credit Union and what they are doing in your community, please visitwww.midmembers.org

