COLUMBIA - Eric Spond led Alton as the Redbirds advanced as a team, while Civic Memorial advanced Ben Morris and Eric Harkey. Caleb Wonders went through for Roxana and L.J. Walker qualified for East Alton-Wood River at the IHSA Columbia boys bowling regional tournament Saturday morning and afternoon at West Park Bowl in Columbia.

Marquette Catholic put three bowlers - Max Cogan, Hayden Sherman and Nicholas Trefny - through to next week's sectional. See related story.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Belleville East won the tournament with a team score of 6,308, edging out Waterloo, who had a score of 6,300, third place went to Belleville West with a 6,120 and the Redbirds were the fourth and final team to advance with a six-game team score of 5,980. The Explorers were fifth with a score of 5,874, in sixth place were the host Eagles with a 5,757, CM came in seventh with a 5,609, Dupo finished in eighth with a 5,262, the Oilers were ninth with a 5,123 and rounding out the top ten was Belleville Althoff Catholic with a 5,017. The Shells were 11th at 4,867, Cahokia came in 12th with a 4,835, Granite City was 13th with a 4,137 and Waterloo Gibault Catholic was 14th with a 3,822.

Article continues after sponsor message

Evan McGibney of the Lancers was the individual champion with a six-game score of 1,325, while Cogan was the leading individual qualifier with a 1,311 series. Walker was second EAWR with a 1,257. Sherman went through with a score of 1,233, Morris qualified for the sectional with a score of 1,227, Trefny was next with a 1,225, Wonders went through with a score of 1,218 and Harkey was the final individual qualifier with a 1,217.

Spond led the Redbirds with a 1,302, while Sam Ottwell tossed a six-game set of 1,229, Ben Mitchell had a 1,119 series, Brayden Buchanan had a 931 set, Gabe Futney had a 600 series, Roman Cross had a score of 591 and Ryan Cook had a single game of 168.

In addition to Walker's qualifying score, the Oilers saw Tim Melton shoot a 1,151 score, Miguel Romero had a 911 series, Bryce Hyde came up with a 908 score and Brayden St. Peters had an 896 series. Outside of Wonders, the Shells had Anthony Green bowl a 986 set, with Hayden Harvey had a 951 score, Zach Meador throwing an 886 series, Joel Smith had a 462 two-game series and Mike Wilfong had a 364 score. The Warriors' top bowler was Brendan Hard, who had a 1,171 series, while Jake McCrory had a 931 set, Caleb Schaefer had a 764 series, Mason Scarborough threw a 650 set and Henry Mink had a 621.

The qualifying teams and individuals all advance to the Collinsville sectional next Saturday, starting at 9 a.m., with the state tournament being held Jan. 27-28 at St. Clair Bowl in O'Fallon.

More like this:

Kremke Wins Individual Title As CM, Alton, Marquette, Host Panthers Sweep Top Four Spots In Jersey Boys Bowling Regional  
Jan 19, 2025
Blanchard Wins Individual Title, Mascoutah Wins Mt. Vernon Girls Bowling Team Sectional Title, Panthers, Kahoks Also Advance
Feb 17, 2025
Blanchard Finishes Fifth, Jaoko Ninth, Buckman 12th Individually, Mascoutah Comes In Fourth At State Girls Bowling Meet, Panthers Ninth
Feb 24, 2025
Midwest Members Male Athlete Of Month For Shells: Bowler Caleb Wonders Achieves Remarkable 210 Season Average
Mar 24, 2025
Grizzlies Walk Off Otters on Error in Ninth
Jun 26, 2025

 