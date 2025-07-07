ALTON — The Alton Parks and Recreation Department announced temporary closures of the Splash Pad near the Alton Amphitheater to accommodate major upcoming events and ensure public safety.

The Splash Pad will be closed from Friday, July 18, through Sunday, July 20, 2025, for the F1 Powerboat Races. It will also be closed on Saturday, July 26, 2025, for the A-Tilla Festival. During these closures, the Splash Pad will operate with limited hours from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., with parking available at the Argosy Casino parking lot.

Regular business hours of 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. will resume the day following each event.

“These closures are necessary to manage large crowds and maintain a safe environment for all attendees,” said Sabrina Kalips, Parks and Recreation Supervisor for the Alton Parks and Recreation Department.

The department thanked the community for its understanding as it supports these events along the riverfront.

