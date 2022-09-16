ALTON - The Marquette Catholic High School spirit is running high as homecoming weekend approaches.

Beth DeCourcey, a Marquette academic dean, was the coordinator of a pep rally at 1:30 p.m. Friday at Marquette Catholic’s gym. Charlie Fahnestock, Captain Marquette, provided the on-the-floor leadership for the Explorers with the cheer and dance teams. All the sports teams were introduced at the pep rally.

“The pep rally was exceptional,” Marquette Catholic Principal Tim Harmon said. “Mrs. DeCourcey did a great job rallying the kids and Charlie Fahnestock also was able to get a good response along with the cheerleaders and dance team. It definitely feels back to normal with the pep rally.”

Marquette takes on Breese Central at 7 p.m. for its homecoming game tonight. Prior to the game, at 6:30 p.m. at Johnson’s Corner in Alton, the queen and king candidates will be announced and then there will be a brief Explorers’ parade to Public School Stadium.

Harmon invited people to the Marquette Catholic Block Party from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. on Saturday outside the dance for parents, friends, family, and alumni. The homecoming dance will take place in the school gym and the queen and king coronation is at 10 p.m., he said.

