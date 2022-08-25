ALTON - It's that time of year again. With August winding down, it means that Halloween is right around the corner. With a little more than two months to go until the spooky holiday, Spirit Halloween stores are beginning to reopen.

Spirit Halloween just put up a small banner on the outside window of its store in Alton saying that it will open soon and that they are hiring. The store is inside the old Shop ‘n Save building located at 1721 Homer M. Adams Parkway.

According to its website, the franchise has over 1,400 stores across the United States and claims to be the largest Halloween retailer in North America.

"At a store near you, you’ll find only the best Halloween costumes, Halloween decorations, and our exclusive animatronics that’ll have you ready for every spooky celebration."

While it's not quite certain the exact date the store will open, the website just says early September. At this time the hours of the store have not been released either.

To apply for a job with Spirit Halloween visit this link here.

To find out more information and stay updated visit their Facebook page.

