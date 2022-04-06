JERSEY - Spire is donating $5,000 to the Jersey County Sheriff’s Office during a check presentation at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Sheriff's Office at 114 N. Washington St. in Jerseyville. The Sheriff’s department will use the donation to secure additional resources and equipment for officers.

Jersey County Sheriff Mike Ringhausen was very thankful for the donation and said it will help the office purchase equipment for officers including armor-plated carriers.

“Daily, our officers could face dangerous, life-threatening situations," he added. "This donation from Spire allows us to secure equipment that will help protect our officers while as they protect our community.”

The donation is being made on behalf of Spire’s STL Pipeline.

“Spire continues our promise of advancing the communities we work and live in," Alex Sammet, Manager of Right of Way and Land Management for Spire, said. “This donation to the Sheriff’s Department will positively impact both law enforcement and the citizens of Jersey County.”

