Spiller Scores 18 Comeback Falls Short As Decatur MacArthur Defeats Edwardsville 53-44 In Collinsville Opener Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. COLLINSVILLE - Bryce Spiller led Edwardsville with 18 points as he and Lucas Greer led a pair of second-half comebacks, but the Tigers lost to Decatur MacArthur 53-44 in the first round of the 37th Prairie Farms Collinsville Holiday Classic basketball tournament Monday morning at Vergil Fletcher Gym. The Generals led by as much as 15 in the second quarter, but Edwardsville managed a pair of comebacks that out the Tigers to within three with 2:16 left in regulation. MacArthur was able to hold off the rally to take the win. "Our guys competed hard and gave ourselves a chance to win," said Edwardsville head coach Dustin Battas. "Down three and had a good look at a three from one of our best shooters. It rimmed out, and on the other end, the kid makes an NBA three. Sometimes, the room for error is small, but I thought our guys really battled much better in the third quarter. We talked about it at halftime, made some open shots to start the third, gave our guys some confidence, and just came a couple of baskets short. Article continues after sponsor message That's a tough game, they're really good, they're really well-coached and they've got a chance to win the whole tournament and have a good season. We"re not down that we lost. We think we can play with anybody, and we don't say that arrogantly. We prepare, we try to practice hard every day. Our guys wanted to win that one. We've got a lot of respect for them, we think they're really good, but we competed hard and gave ourselves a chance." "It's good to have Jordan back; it's his first day back from being out; we haven't had a lot of practice time with these guys. And Bryce really competed. Bryce spends a lot of extra time after practice working on his shot, so certainly, we need to feed him to make those shots like he made today. And that was one of the reasons that we had a chance to win today." The Generals move to a quarterfinal match against Madison, a 55-48 winner over Belleville East in the tournament opener, while the Tigers meet the Lancers in the consolation bracket in the Collinsville High School Auxiliary Gym. Both games will be played tomorrow morning at 10 a.m. Dan Brannan also contributed to this story. More like this: Spiller, Greer, Hersch Greene, Shaun Pacatte, Isaiah Kloster, and Iose Epenesa all had big contributions to the Tigers' effort. "I thought that Hersch, Pacatte, Isayah, and Iose really battled," Battas said. "They're just so hard in the interior, they fly in there. Iose battled a little bit of foul trouble, but every loose ball, every rebound is important; those guys gave us a lot. And our guard play, it's really hard to play against Lucas and Jordan (Bush). Print Version Submit a Sports Tip Trending