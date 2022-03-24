HIGHLAND - Highland Lions Club President Tom Mannion with Lions Gene Redman (Past President) (R) and Larry “Biddy” Essenpreis (L) accepted 390 pairs of eyeglasses, 17 hearing aids, and 3 cell phones from Jay Boulanger of Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home.

As a community service, and to help the Lions Club, the funeral home offers to collect the items from families they serve. Both Redman and Essenpreis work at the funeral home and help with the collections.

Anyone wishing to provide donations is urged to contact Spengel-Boulanger in Highland and Marine or Dauderman Mortuary in Alhambra and Hamel at any time.

