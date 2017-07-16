ALTON – Spencer T. Olin Golf Course at Gordon Moore Park in Alton has seen quite a bit of events over the years.

A major event will be taking place on the par-72, 6,941-yard course Monday and Tuesday as 88 golfers begin to attempt to qualify for the upcoming USGA U.S. Amateur Championship at Rivera Country Club in Pacific Palasides, Calif., Aug. 14-20; that tournament will be televised on Fox and FS1.

Out of the field of 88, three players will qualify for the U.S. Amateur; the qualifying begins at 7 a.m. Monday, with the field cut to the top 30 and ties and players within eight shots of the leader for the second round on Tuesday morning.

Two pairings will begin at 7 and 7:11 a.m. Monday, with threesomes teeing off every 11 minutes after that. Among the area players who will be taking part include Edwardsville's Ben Tyrell, Troy's Blaine Buente, Alton's Brian Gebben, Edwardsville's Joshua Kleinhelder, Glen Carbon's Marco Tallerico, Maryville's Michael Johnson and Brighton's Nick Messenger.

The field will play two days of stroke play at the U.S. Amateur before the field is cut to 32 for match play the rest of the tournament; the single-day, 36-hole final is set for Aug. 20.

