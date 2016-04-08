Name: Spencer Jaye Burke

 

Parents: Alisha and Ryan Burke, Jerseyville

 

Birth weight:  6 lbs 13 oz

Birth Length: 19.5 inches

Time :  11:42 AM

Date:3/24 /2016

 

Hospital: OSF St. Anthony's

 

Siblings: Khale (5) Autumn (3)

Grandparents: Eric Talley, Fieldon; Phyllis Talley, Godfrey; Bub & Bernadette Winnie, Fieldon

Great-Grandparents: Pat Slaten, Fieldon; Carole Edwards, Grafton; Linda Burke, Granite City; Melva Winnie, Granite City

 

