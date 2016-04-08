Spencer Jaye Burke
Name: Spencer Jaye Burke
Parents: Alisha and Ryan Burke, Jerseyville
Birth weight: 6 lbs 13 oz
Birth Length: 19.5 inches
Time : 11:42 AM
Date:3/24 /2016
Hospital: OSF St. Anthony's
Siblings: Khale (5) Autumn (3)
Grandparents: Eric Talley, Fieldon; Phyllis Talley, Godfrey; Bub & Bernadette Winnie, Fieldon
Great-Grandparents: Pat Slaten, Fieldon; Carole Edwards, Grafton; Linda Burke, Granite City; Melva Winnie, Granite City
