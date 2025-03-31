EDWARDSVILLE - Senior catcher and designated hitter Max Waltenberger is off to a great start with the Edwardsville baseball team, showing tremendous leadership skills as well as a good eye at the plate as the Tigers are once again off to another solid start to the new season.

In the season opener, Waltenberger drove home the first two runs of the season in an 11-0 win over Normal Community at Tom Pile Field, and after the game, he felt very good about what happened during the game, and is also optimistic about the season ahead.

"I feel great, man," Waltenberger said during his postgame interview. "It's been a long offseason, really, but we've all been ready to get on the field, and show everybody what we can do. We're really excited to be out there."

Waltenberger is a Spencer Homes Male Athlete of the Month for the Tigers.

The pitch Waltenberger hit to knock home the first two runs of the game was something he was looking for, and he took advantage of it when he saw it.

"It was a curve ball,' Waltenberger said, "a 1-1 count, and I got folded by a curve ball earlier in that at-bat. I was kind of sitting curve ball, and I just hit it right when I saw it. So, it was a real experience just to get the team going."

As always, expectations are high with the Tigers, as well as enthusiasm, and it's something Waltenberger would want any other way.

"Expectations are always high," Waltenberger said, "and we're always ready to meet the expectations, and just play our game. like we always do."

Waltenberger's goals and aspirations for himself and the Tigers haven't changed one bit.

"Honestly, it's too early to say," Waltenberger said, "but our goal's always to make a run deep into the playoffs, and just qualify for the state tournament. like we always do. So, we're just excited to see where the season takes us."

Waltenberger is feeling most confident about having another successful season with Edwardsville.

"Yeah, very confident," Waltenberger said. "All of our hard work this off-season just came out and paid off. We're just really excited."

Waltenberger continued: "Glory to God. I owe Him everything, and I'm really excited in just showing what I can do this season."

