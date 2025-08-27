EDWARDSVILLE - Junior Sophie Shapiro, along with the rest of her teammates, helped to showcase the girls' flag football team in its historic opener on Tuesday, Aug. 26, 2025. Edwardsville recorded a 40-0 win over Mascoutah at Tiger Stadium.

Sophie made the most of her first game, scoring twice on two long touchdown passes in helping the Tigers go on to their win over the Indians.

In her postgame interview, Shapiro talked about the game, how fun it was for her, and the bond she's already feeling with her teammates.

"I'm feeling really great," Shapiro said. "This sport is so much fun. This is all of our first games ever, and I think everyone's having a great time. The team is so much fun to be around."

"Our coach (Taylor Hay) is amazing," Shapiro said. "All of our coaches are amazing. We have a great quarterback (Ella Wallace). We have a great team. I'm really excited to be playing with my sister, Serena, who's here. She also plays wide receiver."

Serena Shapiro also had a touchdown in the game, which pleased her sister and made her very proud.

"She did have a touchdown, yeah," Sophie Shapiro said enthusiastically. "She played a lot of defense, so she went both ways."

In fact, it was Serena's decision to go out for the team that helped Sophie decide to try out as well. It was a very good decision that will pay big dividends for the Edwardsville flag football program. The sister combination appears unstoppable on the football field with their speed.

"Honestly, my sister was going to do it," Sophie said, "and I told her I would do whatever she was going to do. And it makes me so happy that I did that, because this is one of the best decisions I made. This is so fun."

Sophie is a three-sport Edwardsville star athlete and also is a starter in girls' basketball and a track and field sensation. She earned All-State recognition in track and field this past season as a hurdler and has a fantastic future ahead in that sport. She has already attracted the attention of several large universities in that part of her athletic prowess.

Sophie does have some goals and ambitions for the Edwardsville inaugural flag football season.

"Of course, I want to make it to state," Sophie said. "But, I think we have a good shot of winning this year."

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

