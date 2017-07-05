EDWARDSVILLE - Spencer Homes will begin construction on a new development in O’Fallon, IL., at the corner of Old Collinsville and Milburn School roads, just minutes from 1-64 and down the street from Far Oaks Golf Club.

Spencer Homes has offices in Edwardsville, Glen Carbon, Troy and O'Fallon.

The development, named The Enclave at Augusta Greens, is designed for maintenance-free, simplified living. The Enclave at Augusta Greens homeowner’s association offers lawn care and landscape maintenance services enabling owners to enjoy a meticulously maintained neighborhood without the time-consuming homeowner responsibilities. Professionally built by one of the area’s premier homebuilders, Spencer Homes, these single-family, individual homes all feature a luxury master suite with a walk-in closet, 2-3 baths, full basements and oversized two-car or three-car garages. Some plans also offer a flex room appropriate for a home office, hobby or guest room.

According to Mike Rathgeb of Spencer Homes, “This is our third simplified living development in three years, and we are so excited to be expanding into the St. Clair County – O’Fallon area. Similar neighborhoods built in Edwardsville, Brookshire Hamlet and @Cloverdale, have been met with tremendous enthusiasm. In fact, over half of Brookshire Hamlet is sold and @Cloverdale has nine new homes in the first year.”

The Enclave at Augusta Greens offers each resident the highest quality of simplified living paired with a strong sense of community. The development is an ideal location for all people seeking this lifestyle, as it is only minutes away from O’Fallon’s shopping centers, restaurants, state-of-the art medical facilities and golf courses.

The Enclave at Augusta Greens homes provide modern, functional, open floor plans with updated design features perfect for everyday life. The innovative floor plan designs offer beautiful cabinetry, solid surface countertops, and heavy use of hardwood, tile and millwork. Matching comfort with aesthetically appealing features, you will find tall ceilings, large windows and gourmet kitchens. The private outdoor living space is an extension of each home, allowing residents to relax outside and enjoy the company of neighbors, friends and family. Another very important feature is accessibility and design for long-term mobility. “We construct our simplified living homes with longevity in mind. No steps from the garage into the home, wider doorways and hallways as well as seamless transitions into showers and outdoor living space,” Rathgeb noted.

“At Spencer Homes, we know that it is not your home until you add your own personal touch. That’s why we offer a number of customizable options and an on-staff, experienced interior designer to make sure your dream home comes together perfectly and feels entirely your own,” said Rathgeb.

Only 39 home sites are available and the first homes are expected to be started in the late fall. For more information or to reserve a home site, please call Mike Rathgeb at (618) 659-0217 or visit www.liveaugustagreens.com

