ALTON - The first baby of 2021 arrived during the midnight hour at Alton Memorial Hospital’s Women’s Health and Childbirth Center. Weighing 9 pounds, 6 ounces and measuring 19.5 inches, Spencer Budde came into the world at 12:37 a.m. Friday, January 1.

Article continues after sponsor message

The punctual bundle of joy is the second child of Kori and Dylan Budde. The East Alton, IL parents called Spencer “the best gift of the new year. We arrived at 4:30 p.m. on New Year’s Eve and we didn’t know if he would be here in 2020 or 2021. We were joking he waited an extra half hour to make it to 2021.”

The first baby of the New Year at AMH historically comes with a wagon filled with gifts donated by departments across the hospital. But a second wagon filled with goodies arrived last week as a gift from North Alton Baptist Church.

Spencer was delivered by Dr. Joseph Talsky, of BJC Medical Group OB/GYN. Due to Covid-19 restrictions of one visitor, Kori has been Facetiming with family and friends, all eager to meet Spencer. Three-year-old sister Hayden was first to meet her little brother and can’t wait to meet him in person. Neither can grandparents, Don and Kala Withers, of Godfrey, Dave and Lesley Budde, of Godfrey, and Kim and Dan Balkely, of Godfrey.

More like this: