ST. LOUIS – Charter Communications, Inc. announced today the opening of five Spectrum Stores in the St. Louis area. The new Spectrum stores give consumers in the Bridgeton, Creve Coeur, Florissant, Maplewood, and St. Charles areas a convenient option for adding or managing their Spectrum Internet®, TV, Mobile, or Voice services.

“These St. Louis store openings are part of our expanded retail footprint, enabling Spectrum customers to receive the outstanding service they need to get and stay connected during these uncertain times,” said Pattie Eliason, Senior Vice President, Spectrum Stores & Retail. “Our new stores provide a safe, convenient environment to sample the full suite of Spectrum services, shop for devices and accessories or make payments while ensuring we adhere to current local and state health and safety guidelines.”

Spectrum’s new St. Louis area stores are open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. at the following locations:

Bridgeton - 12244 St. Charles Rock Road

Creve Coeur - 12597 Olive Blvd.

Florissant - 14055 New Halls Ferry Road

Maplewood - 1803 Maplewood Commons Drive

St. Charles - 2047 Zumbehl Road

The rapid retail expansion has helped make Spectrum the fastest-growing U.S. mobile provider for three consecutive quarters. Spectrum stores offer the latest devices and accessories compatible with Spectrum Mobile, which provides customers the highest quality experience at a great value, including access to next-generation 5G service where available. Customers can save up to 40% on a single line with unlimited data compared to other national carriers.* They also can bring their own phone or choose from among the latest mobile devices and accessories.

Article continues after sponsor message

Store visitors also have the opportunity to experience the power of Spectrum Internet, featuring starting speeds of 200 Mbps and plans with connections up to 1 gigabit per second, as well as the interactive Spectrum TV App, which gives customers access to the Spectrum TV® content across a wide variety of platforms and devices.

Along with sampling and ordering Spectrum services, customers also can complete a variety of transactions at the store, including account payments and upgrading or exchanging equipment.

To help protect the safety of customers and employees, and in accordance with CDC guidelines and state and local orders, social distancing is required in the stores, with occupancy of the store managed by store employees. Spectrum stores are cleaned and disinfected regularly, with frequent cleaning of high-touch areas and hand sanitizer available throughout the store.

Information on Spectrum store locations can be found online along with more information about Spectrum products and services. 24-hour customer assistance is always available at 1-855-707-7328.

*Savings based on HarrisX taxes, fees, and surcharges calculation. Visit spectrummobile.com for details.

More like this: