ST. LOUIS – Oct. 29, 2020 – Spectrum today announced the company has met its commitment to make 50,000 homes safer and healthier by the end of 2020 through its first signature philanthropic initiative, Spectrum Housing Assist (SHA). This commitment included improving more than 2,500 homes in St. Louis.

“Charter is committed to making a difference in the towns and cities where our customers and employees live and work, and from day one our employees have embraced the spirit of Spectrum Housing Assist,” said Tom Rutledge, Chairman and CEO of Charter Communications, Inc., which operates the Spectrum brand. “Since we launched SHA six years ago, thousands of Charter employees have donated their time and skills, and by achieving this major milestone of improving 50,000 homes, they have made a tangible and meaningful impact in the communities we serve.”

Charter launched Spectrum Housing Assist in 2014 with a goal to improve 25,000 homes and in 2018 doubled its commitment to 50,000 homes by 2020. Along the way, Charter has partnered with a number of nonprofit organizations, including American Red Cross, Homefront and Rebuilding Together, to help improve the homes and lives of thousands of people living in the company’s 41-state service footprint. Led by Charter’s employee volunteers, Spectrum Housing Assist home rebuilding projects have been held in 33 states; in large cities, suburban neighborhoods and in rural areas; and involved 8,661 Charter employees and community members who worked a total of 53,138 donated hours.

Charter, and its team of local employees, supported many organizations across Missouri while working to further this philanthropic program and support the communities in which the company’s employees live and work. In the St. Louis area, Charter partnered with Rebuilding Together St. Louis and the American Red Cross of Missouri.

Spectrum Housing Assist is one of several philanthropic programs developed by Charter. Other programs include Spectrum Scholars, a two-year scholarship for underrepresented college juniors; Spectrum Digital Education, through which Charter has awarded $6 million in cash grants and in-kind commitments to support broadband education, training and technology; and Spectrum Employee Community Grants, which supports Charter employees’ volunteer activities and so far has impacted more than 160 social and human services organizations in 25 states.

This year Charter launched the Spectrum Community Investment Loan Fund as part of a $20 million commitment to support small businesses and economic growth in underserved communities – including $10 million targeted specifically for minority owned businesses through direct investments in community development financial institutions (CDFIs), grants, and in-kind support.

More information on Charter’s Community Impact initiatives is available at https://corporate.charter.com/community-impact.

