ST. LOUIS - Spectrum is hosting a hiring event for Customer Service Representatives at its Bridgeton Call Center. Job seekers interested in a fast-paced career with Spectrum, a leading St. Louis employer, are encouraged to attend and apply.

Thursday, April 14, 2022, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Holiday Inn Express & Suites – St. Louis Airport

10000 Natural Bridge Road

St. Louis, MO 63134

Interested applicants can bring their resume and meet with a Spectrum recruiter to learn more about the position. Text “REP” to 97211 to apply before the event.

Customer Service Representatives provide over-the-phone Internet and phone support and repair services, which keep our customers connected. All the new roles offer hourly wages of at least $20 an hour.

Along with highly competitive wages, Spectrum provides comprehensive health benefits, and for the past nine years, has absorbed the full annual cost increase of medical, dental and vision coverage. The company also offers a market-leading retirement plan, with a 401(k) that matches the first 6% of employee contributions, plus a Retirement Accumulation Plan with an additional 3% company contribution, for which most employees are eligible. And Spectrum employees can receive up to $5,250 per year in education assistance, as well as complimentary and discounted Spectrum services.

Information about Spectrum careers can be found online at https://jobs.spectrum.com/. Charter is an Equal Opportunity Employer (M/F/D/V). For more information on Charter, visit www.spectrum.com.

