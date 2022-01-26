MARYLAND HEIGHTS - Spectrum is hosting a hiring event for Customer Service Representatives at its Bridgeton Call Center. Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, at 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. at the Holiday Inn Express, 13615 Riverport Drive, Maryland Heights, MO 63043.

Job seekers interested in a fast-paced career with Spectrum, a leading St. Louis employer, are encouraged to attend and apply.

Interested applicants can bring their resume and meet with a Spectrum recruiter to learn more about the position. Text “REP” to 97211 to apply before the event.

Customer Service Representatives provide over-the-phone Internet and phone support and repair services, which keep our customers connected. All the new roles offer hourly wages of at least $18 an hour, as part of Charter’s commitment to a $20 minimum starting wage in 2022.

Along with highly competitive wages, Spectrum provides comprehensive health benefits, and for the past nine years, has absorbed the full annual cost increase of medical, dental, and vision coverage. The company also offers a market-leading retirement plan, with a 401(k) that matches the first 6% of employee contributions, plus a Retirement Accumulation Plan with an additional 3% company contribution, for which most employees are eligible. And Spectrum employees can receive up to $5,250 per year in education assistance, as well as complementary and discounted Spectrum services.

Information about Spectrum careers can be found online at https://jobs.spectrum.com/. Charter is an Equal Opportunity Employer (M/F/D/V). For more information on Charter, visit www.spectrum.com.

