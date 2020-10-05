ST. LOUIS – Spectrum today announced two St. Louis-area nonprofits, the Oasis Institute and St. Louis Arc, will receive a Spectrum Digital Education Grant. Spectrum’s grants aim to further digital literacy in underserved populations within the St. Louis area. These grants are part of the company’s multi-year, $6 million cash and in-kind national commitment to digital education in Spectrum communities across the country.

“We thank the Oasis Institute and St. Louis Arc for being instrumental in helping us provide support for digital education in the St. Louis community,” said Rahman Khan, Vice President of Community Impact for Charter Communications, Inc., which operates the Spectrum brand of TV, Internet, Voice and Mobile products. “Through these organizations, we can continue to provide those in need with the resources to navigate the challenges of the digital age.”

Recipients of this year’s Spectrum Digital Education Grants range from long-standing nonprofits that continue to make a difference in local communities, to newer organizations meeting educational needs for children, including those experiencing homelessness and remote learning challenges.

The Oasis Institute Connects Older Adults Virtually

The Oasis Institute is a four-time Spectrum Digital Education Grant recipient. The newest $25,000 Spectrum Digital Education grant will allow Oasis to continue reaching thousands of people and update materials for online instruction. More older adults are getting online, so it’s more important than ever to teach the technology skills to help them stay connected and engaged. By pivoting to online delivery of technology classes, Oasis is making classes accessible to older adults who may not have been able to attend due to caregiving, transportation, or mobility constraints.

“The pandemic has underscored the necessity for technology literacy education for older adults,” said Paul Weiss, President of the Oasis Institute. “We are hearing from older adults who are more socially isolated than ever and in even greater need of the services Oasis provides. One of our most popular classes this year has been ‘How to Use Zoom’ and Spectrum funding enables us to continue keeping older adults connected to the people, lifelong learning and health promotion that are so important in their post retirement lives. We are grateful for the value Spectrum places on our work and we’re committed to continuing our efforts.”

St. Louis Arc Furthers Efforts in Response to COVID-19

For a third time, the St. Louis Arc will receive a Spectrum Digital Education grant to further programs to use technology to support adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities. The newest $15,000 grant will help support St. Louis Arc’s Community Engagement and Aging With Empowerment programs to offer ongoing learning and community building activities—including activities based on access to technology, online networks, and Tech Cafes. With the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, St. Louis Arc had to re-envision how to provide these critical daily services that engage people for socialization and learning. Using technology, the St. Louis Arc is developing an innovative model combining in-person and virtual supports to creatively meet participants’ needs for socialization, learning and engagement in today’s world.

"St. Louis Arc is so pleased to continue our partnership with Spectrum through the Spectrum Digital Education grant program," said Mark Keeley, President and CEO of St. Louis Arc. "We're seeing how crucial it is for people of all abilities to have access to technology that helps them stay active and connected. This is the third time we've received funding through this program, and each time it helps us enable more people to get access and learn how to use technology to better their lives."

Spectrum’s Community Support Targets Several Areas of Need

With this year’s grants, Spectrum has surpassed its multiyear commitment to award $6 million in cash and in-kind donations to support broadband education across the company’s 41-state service area. This year’s recipients are from 15 states and Washington, D.C., and were chosen from 259 eligible applications. Recipients include nonprofits working to empower disadvantaged residents in towns and cities, boost small businesses in rural areas, provide computer assistance to senior citizens, and organizations that meet educational needs for children — including those experiencing homelessness and remote learning challenges. Since its inception in 2017 through July 2020, Spectrum Digital Education has benefitted more than 41,000 individuals in 17 states and Washington, D.C.

Spectrum Digital Education is one of several philanthropic programs developed by Charter to support the communities in which Charter provides service and where its employees both live and work. Additionally, Spectrum Housing Assist, launched in 2015 to make homes safer and healthier, has resulted in improvements to more than 44,000 homes to date and is on track to meet its goal of improving 50,000 homes by the end of 2020. Charter’s Spectrum Employee Community Grants program, launched in 2019 to support employees’ volunteer activities at local social and human services organizations, has already impacted more than 175 critical services organizations across 25 states.

This year, Charter announced the launch of the Spectrum Community Investment Loan Fund, which will invest $10 million in capital by the end of 2021, making loans up to $1 million to community development financial institutions (CDFIs) in the company’s footprint. In June, Charter announced additional investment partnerships with the National Urban League and National Action Network to support Black and other minority-owned small businesses. The addition of those partnerships increased Charter’s Loan Fund commitment to $13 million.

Finally, this spring, Charter introduced Spectrum Scholars, a two-year educational program for eligible rising juniors in financial need, that will award a total of $400,000 in scholarship aid, provide company mentors for students, as well as connecting them with potential internship opportunities at Charter.

About Spectrum

Spectrum is a suite of advanced communications services offered by Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR), a leading broadband connectivitycompany and cable operator serving more than 30 million customers in 41 states. Over an advanced communications network, the company offers a full range of state-of-the-art residential and business services including Spectrum Internet®, TV, Mobile and Voice.

For small and medium-sized companies, Spectrum Business® delivers the same suite of broadband products and services coupled with special features and applications to enhance productivity, while for larger businesses and government entities, Spectrum Enterprise provides highly customized, fiber-based solutions. Spectrum Reach® delivers tailored advertising and production for the modern media landscape. The company also distributes award-winning news coverage, sports and high-quality original programming to its customers through Spectrum Networks and Spectrum Originals. More informa

