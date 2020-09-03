ST. LOUIS — Spectrum today announced donations to eight Louis area nonprofits, as part of the company’s community philanthropic program, Spectrum Employee Community Grants. The grants will support increased public need for a variety of community programs that provide essential services, such as housing, food services, coat and clothing collections and much more.

Charter representatives presented checks to each participating organization to honor their work and community support.

"Through Spectrum Employee Community Grants, we’re proud to provide support to vital community organizations with which our local employees are already volunteering their time and talent,” said Rob Burton, Area Vice President, Field Operations. “Together, we’re building stronger communities where our customers and employees live and work across America.”

The latest round of grant recipients include focus areas of housing, food assistance and children:

Catholic Charities of St. Louis, $10,000: The grant will help provide housing and utility financial aid to 32 families.

Society of St. Vincent de Paul St. Louis, $2,500: The grant will help neighbors in need with food vouchers and rent or utility assistance.

Article continues after sponsor message

St. Francis Community Services, $2,500: Funds will be used to help veterans by covering program expenses for legal aid advocacy work as well as housing needs.

Crisis Aid International, $5,000: The contribution will assist families living in times of crisis to receive supplies of healthy food, materials and medicines.

Epsilon Lambda Charitable Foundation, $5,000: Funds will be used to support families with food and personal protective equipment.

Love In Action, $2,500: The grant will help provide essential resources such as food and life skill support for underserved families.

All Nanna’s Kids Closet, $2,500: Funds will be used to purchase new coats for students and children in need.

The Wesley House Association, $1,000 – The contribution will support an onsite lab for student enrichment learning and other family support programs.

Introduced in 2019, Spectrum Employee Community Grants provided funding in its first year to 140 local nonprofits in 24 states throughout the company’s service area. Recipients deliver critical social services, helping underserved residents meet basic needs, including food, shelter, clothing, job training and neighborhood safety. Each awardee is nominated by one of the company’s 95,000 U.S. employees who has volunteered with the organization for at least one year.

More like this: