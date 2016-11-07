10 Soldiers mobilize Nov.10 as part of an embedded staff team

SPRINGFIELD - A deployment ceremony is scheduled for 10 Soldiers who will deploy to Afghanistan as part of Bilateral Embedded Staff Team (BEST) A18. The ceremony will be Nov. 10 at 11 a.m. at Camp Lincoln, 1301 N. MacArthur Blvd. in Springfield, Illinois.

The Soldiers will train for a brief time at Fort Bliss, Texas, before deploying to Afghanistan. The unique mission allows Illinois Army National Guard Soldiers to train and deploy side-by-side with their Polish counterparts. The Soldiers are from various parts of Illinois and were selected for the mission based on their training and skills.

The team is expected to return to Illinois in spring 2017.

News media attending the event need to arrive at least 30 minutes prior to the ceremony and contact Public Affairs at 217-761-3569 to gain access to Camp Lincoln.

