EDWARDSVILLE - At last night’s meeting, the District 7 Board of Education approved the revised K-12 science curriculum and the recommendation for purchase of instructional materials including textbooks, digital content, and new science equipment.

As promised during the “Prop E” Education Fund referendum, the District is on track with the plan to update all curricular areas, including the purchase of textbooks, and to restore the curriculum development cycle. The next academic area to undergo a curriculum study will be K-12 Social Science. A committee will be convened in the fall of 2019 with a planned implementation date of August 2020.

I’d like to thank the District 7 administrators and teachers on the committee, led by Director of Curriculum Cathie Wright, for completing this comprehensive curriculum revision over the course of the school year. The revised science curriculum is aligned to the New Illinois Learning Standards, which include the Next Generation Science Standards, so that our students will be receiving a standards-aligned curriculum, replacing a 10-year old curriculum. Teachers will begin professional development on the new curriculum and become familiar with the new instructional materials at the upcoming Teacher Institute Day and throughout the spring and summer. Students will receive new science textbooks for the 2019-2020 school year.

