Special salute planned for veterans, is completely free to the public to post tributes
Riverbender.com and EdGlenToday.com are creating a special section this year for Veterans Day. The address of the new section will be Riverbender.com/Veterans
Veterans Day is observed each year on Nov. 11. This year’s Veterans Day will be the second Saturday in November.
The good thing about our Veterans area is it is completely free to people, unlike others who charge to have the tributes placed in their product. Because of the following sponsors, we are able to offer this special service to people free of charge.
THESE LOCAL BUSINESSES SALUTE OUR VETERANS:
- Marks Mortuary
- Gerard Fischer-American Family Insurance
- John Standefer-Allstate Insurance
- Elias, Kallal, and Schaaf Funeral Home
- Staten-Fine Funeral Home
- Fred Bright-State Farm Insurance
- Auto Butler
- Turfworx Outdoor Service
- Gent Funeral Home
- Spencer T. Olin Golf Course
- Olive Oil Marketplace
- Tom Lane - State Farm
- Widman Construction
- Picture This & More
- 1st Mid-America Credit Union
- Maryville Women's Center
- Jersey Community Hospital
- Korn Ferry / Futurestep
The other good thing is people can write as little or much as they would like. A photo of the person in the tribute does need to be included each time. What we are asking in the salutes to veterans are as follows:
Veterans name; years of service; date of birth; date of death (if applicable); war or time of service and message about the veteran. Your contact phone and e-mail address is needed in case we have questions about your submission.
The new Veterans area is also open to submit in memory of the person on a birthday, wedding anniversary, Christmas, Valentine’s Day, or just because you are thinking about them, so it is a year-round service.
Riverbender.com/Edglentoday.com also plans to publish profiles on veterans throughout the year, so we encourage your help. These profiles can be on someone presently in the military or in the past, even if the person is deceased. A photo also needs to be included for each profile with pertinent information about the veteran. Those ideas should be sent to news@riverbender.com.
We encourage the local veterans organizations to spread the word about what we are doing and help us provide a proper salute to a relative or loved one who has served their country.
Riverbender.com would like to take this opportunity to thank all those who have served our great nation. We hope you enjoy this new section, please share it with everyone you know, especially those in the military.
Click here to submit your tribute
