HIGHLAND – Families, volunteers and spectators will be cheering on Special Olympics Illinois athletes as they compete in the Area 12 Softball Skills on Friday, July 21 at Glik Park in Highland, IL.

Four teams / 15 athletes from Special Olympics Area 12 will be competing at the event. Teams represented will include Beverly Farm (Godfrey), Clinton County, Independent Voss (Breese), and Scott AFB. The day will begin at 10:00 a.m. with Opening Ceremonies followed by the athletes competing in throwing, hitting, fielding and base running. Awards will be presented at 11:00.

Gold medal winners for the Softball Skills will qualify to advance to the State Outdoor Sports Festival held in Decatur, IL on September 9-10, 2017.

Article continues after sponsor message

The event is open to the public and free of charge.

The Illinois Knights of Columbus, Law Enforcement Torch Run and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois are Official Partners of Special Olympics Illinois.

Special Olympics Illinois is a not-for-profit organization offering year-round training and competition in 19 sports for nearly 22,000 traditional athletes with intellectual disabilities and nearly 21,000 Young Athletes ages 2-7 with and without intellectual disabilities. Special Olympics transforms the lives of people with intellectual disabilities, allowing them to realize their full potential in sports and in life. Special Olympics programs enhance physical fitness, motor skills, self-confidence, social skills and encourage family and community support.

To learn more about Special Olympics Illinois, please visit www.soill.org or call 618-654-6680 to reach the Southern Regional Office located at 1318 Mercantile Drive in Highland.

More like this: