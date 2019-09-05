LOVES PARK, Ill. – The Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) will host a three-day deer and turkey hunting opportunity for hunters with disabilities Nov. 14, 15 and 16 at Rock Cut State Park in Winnebago County.

A total of only 20 hunting blind sites will be available for the event this year due to ongoing work on the Rock Cut State Park Road Improvement Project, which will prevent the safe access to and use of an additional 20 blind sites normally open for the hunt.

For the 2019 event, a total of 20 hunters with disabilities will be eligible to participate. Each hunter may bring a hunting partner with them, or a partner will be provided upon request. Any unfilled hunter spot may be filled by standby hunters each morning at 5:30 a.m. All participating hunters must have completed a Hunter Safety Education course. Applications for eligible hunters with disabilities will be mailed out in September.

Article continues after sponsor message

To be eligible for the drawing for the 20 available hunting blinds, a completed application must be returned to the Rock Cut State Park site office by Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. Eligible applicants must have a Class P2A disability card, a valid FOID card, 2019 State Habitat Stamp, and a Hunter Education course certificate.

Each shotgun hunter will be assigned a preconstructed ground level hunting blind comprised of a plywood platform surrounded on three sides with plywood walls. IDNR staff and volunteers will be on hand to provide transportation and other assistance required.

Additional information may be obtained by contacting Rock Cut State Park, 7318 Harlem Road, Loves Park or by calling 815-885-3311.

More like this: