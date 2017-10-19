Maj. Gen. Michael Zerbonia of Chatham, Illinois, Assistant Adjutant General – Army, Illinois National Guard, and Command Sgt. Maj. Sean Carney of Lombard, Illinois, Illinois Army National Guard State Command Sergenat Major, present Staff Sgt. James Cissel of Evansville, Illinois, commander of the 661st Engineer Detachment Firefighting Team wirh an Illinois state flag. The six-Soldier team will take the flag with them on their depolyment to Iraq in suppor tof Operation Inhernent Resolve. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Bryan Spreitzer, Illinois National Guard Public Affairs)

SPARTA - A mobilization ceremony was held Oct. 18 for a group of Soldiers who will deploy to Iraq this fall. The ceremony for the 661st Engineer Detachment Firefighting Team based in Sparta, Illinois, took place at the Sparta Fire Station in front of dozens of family, friends and colleagues.Staff Sgt. James Cissel of Evansville, Illinois, addresses family, friends and colleagues at the 661st Engineer Detachment Firefighting Team's deployment ceremony in Sparta, Illinois, Oct. 18. Cissel is the commander of the six-Soldier team deploying to Iraq to conduct base firefighting operations in support of Operation Inherent Resolve. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Bryan Spreitzer, Illinois National Guard Public Affairs)

The six-Soldier team will train for a brief time at Fort Bliss, Texas, before deploying overseas.

This is the first deployment for this detachment. They will be responsible for aircraft rescue firefighting operations and structural firefighting operations in support of Operation Inherent Resolve.

"The six-six-one, the firefighters. You guys are it," said Maj. Gen. Michael Zerbonia of Chatham, Illinois, Assistant Adjutant General – Army, Illinois National Guard. "You're ready to deploy and I have no doubt in my mind that you will go do great things. Be safe, be careful and most importantly, take care of one another."

For most of the Soldiers, this is their first deployment. The team's commander, Staff Sgt. James Cissel of Evansville, Illinois, said he his team is ready to get the job done.

"It's not going to be easy," said Cissel. "The team is trained and ready. They may be newly put together, but we work together like we've been at it for years."

The unit is expected to be deployed for approximately 10 months, returning during summer 2018.

