Our Daily Show! Ft. Visit Springfield, Sparks Junk Removal, and Alton Symphony Orchestra!

ALTON - Sparks Junk Removal & Hauling offer many services and this holiday season they are adding one more.

The company is having its First Annual Free Christmas Tree Pick Up on January 3-4.

Owner Denise Sparks said it's her way of giving back to the Alton and Godfrey community and thanking them for their loyalty to their business with Sparks Junk Removal & Hauling.

She said that all you have to do is put the tree down by the curb and they will come to pick it up on either one of the two days.

Customers are advised to schedule their pick-up on the company's website at Sparks Junk Removal & Hauling.

While on Riverbender.com's 'Our Daily Show' Denise told host CJ Nasello that she'll have been in business for 30 years this upcoming May.

The company offers services such as cleanouts, furniture and appliance removal, and light demolition work. They are now also in the dumpster rental service.

Their flagship service is their all-inclusive junk removal. All you have to do is point and Sparks and her team will make the junk disappear. They'll provide the dumpster and do all the heavy lifting with no hidden fees.

Sparks Junk Removal & Hauling serves all around the Alton area and into St. Charles and Florissant, Missouri.

