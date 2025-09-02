WOOD RIVER — Jersey High School’s boys soccer team is off to a strong start in the 2025 season, securing three consecutive wins without a loss. The Panthers claimed the championship at the East Alton-Wood River Invite on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, by defeating Southwestern 3-2 in a match decided by a shootout.

Jersey opened the tournament with decisive victories over Roxana, 10-2, and Valmeyer, 9-0. In the final against Southwestern, the Panthers rallied in the last two minutes to tie the game before prevailing in the shootout.

The Panthers have been recognized as the Sparklight Male Athletes of the Month for their performance.

Key contributors for Jersey include Bradley Tueth, who leads the team with an average of 2.3 goals per match and one assist, totaling seven goals so far this season. Cooper Wilson and Justice Drainer each average one goal per game, with two goals apiece. Sophomore Colby Goetten recorded two points in the final against Southwestern, while Drainer added another point. Goalkeeper Brady Maxeiner has made 19 saves through the early part of the season.

Jersey will return to action on Wednesday, Sept. 3, 2025, with a 4:30 p.m. game at East Alton-Wood River.

