JERSEYVILLE — Jaxon Brunaugh made history Friday night, Jan. 17, 2025, as he became Jersey Community High School's all-time leading scorer, surpassing a long-standing record set by former player and now Panthers' head coach Matt Murphy.

Brunaugh scored 12 points during a game against Civic Memorial, bringing his career total to 1,489 points, just one point ahead of Murphy's previous record of 1,488 points, which had stood since 2012.

Brunaugh is a Sparklight Male Athlete Of The Month for the Panthers.

Brunaugh's achievement not only marks a significant milestone in his athletic career but also highlights his journey as an inspiration to younger players at the school.

Murphy, who graduated in 2012, was a prominent figure in Jersey basketball, holding the all-time records for both points and rebounds, with 958 rebounds to his name.

Brunaugh has often looked up to Coach Murphy and admired the legacy he created.

Following the game, Brunaugh expressed his pride in the accomplishment but emphasized the importance of his academic achievements and his role as a mentor for younger students.

“Like I said in the past, it’s nice to be cemented, hanging up on the walls in Jerseyville. But I really wanted to become more than just how many points I’ve scored,” he said.

The coaching staff echoed Brunaugh’s sentiments, with the coach expressing pride in his player for breaking Murphy's record.

The achievement is not only a personal victory for Brunaugh but also a moment of pride for the entire Jersey Community High School basketball program.

