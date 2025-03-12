JERSEYVILLE - Amelia Strebel, a standout student-athlete from Jersey Community Unit School District No. 100, has earned a place on the Illinois High School Association (IHSA) Academic All-State Honorable Mention team.

The announcement was made following the selection of 76 students across the state, with each school permitted to nominate one male and one female student for the honor.

Amelia Strebel is also a Sparklight Female Athlete of the Month for Jersey.

The recognition comes at a time when Strebel is balancing her academic responsibilities with her participation in track and field, where she is an area standout in the shot put and discus. Jersey head girls track and field coach Kevin Strebel, who is also her father, expressed pride in her accomplishments both academically and athletically.

"I am certainly proud of how she handles herself and takes care of everything the right way academically and athletically," he said. "She makes sure to prepare for any tests, and it is nice to hear other teachers are all very complimentary about her."

Amelia Strebel has applied to several colleges, with some indicating acceptance, and is expected to finalize her decisions sometime in the spring.

Coach Strebel said regarding her future competitions, "We put in the workouts."

The recognition of Amelia Strebel serves as an example of the balance between academic excellence and athletic commitment that the Jersey Community Unit School District aims to foster among its students.

