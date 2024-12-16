JERSEYVILLE — Taylor Woodring, a junior at Jerseyville High School, has had a standout cross-country season in 2024, marked by significant personal achievements and a strong support system. Woodring is a Sparklight Female Athlete of the Month for Jersey.

Woodring, who has been running competitively since sixth grade, emphasized the importance of the sport in managing stress and staying connected with her community.

"I love Jerseyville, and the team support is incredible," Woodring said.

Woodring's season highlights include a first-place finish at the East Alton-Wood River Invite on October 12, where she recorded a personal record of 20:32.8. This performance was followed by a time of 22:27.9 at the Mississippi Valley Conference championships on October 17 and a 21:28.8 finish at the Jacksonville Regional on October 26. Earlier in the season, she also competed at the Granite City Invite on September 7, finishing with a time of 21:47.2. Woodring also advanced to the sectional meet after a strong regional finish.

After facing an injury last year, Woodring set a goal to return to her performance level from her freshman year. Her determination and resilience have been evident throughout the season as she continues to contribute to her team's success.

